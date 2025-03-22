In years gone by, your choice of pie filling from your average butcher was, relatively, limited.

You had your Scotch Pie and you had your Steak Pie - admittedly there is also the sub-genre of Steak &... Pies (Ale, Mushroom, Kidney). There would be the occasional Chicken Pie, but in general there were certain things that just made sense to go in a pie.

But over the years more unique pies were born, and soon we had the Macaroni Pie, the Curry Pie and now we have the Kebab Pie.

Boghall Butchers is celebrating it's 50th birthday | National World

It is the latter of these that West Lothian’s Boghall Butchers has been recognised for at this year’s British Pie Awards - overcoming more than 900 entries from some of the UK’s most innovative pie-makers to take the crown of Supreme Champion. So we wanted to see just how Supreme this pie was.

The award-winning Kebab Pie | National World

Competing with entries such as Chicken Tikka Pie, Pie Flower Salmon 'Chaï-Matchaï', Caribbean-style Jerk Spiced Turkey Pie with Cranberry Sauce and a Butternut and Malabar Pie, the Kebab Pie is a really interesting proposition. It is filled with chicken, beef and a tangy, sweet chilli sauce that has a perfect level of spice. When I pick up my order from the Boghall shop, the freshly baked pie is oozing that sauce out of the top.

And the pie is proving insanely popular, the queue is just about out the door and just about everyone is ordering a Kebab Pie - one customer is even ordering nine of them.

Kebabs aren’t exactly known for their quality of meat but, as you’d expect from a top quality butchers, the filling is perfect. There’s no weird gritty bits, there’s no disgusting bits of gristle - it’s just filled with incredible sauce and good quality meat.

The chief judge described the pie as having an excellent overall bake and presentation. Amazing pastry, a filling which was tasty and well-seasoned, which definitely had the wow factor and I absolutely cannot disagree with that. There’s a reason it picked up the win.

But Boghall Butchers are seasoned winners - regularly winning for their Scotch, vegetarian and dessert pies. Although it has been a long-wait for the top award, 17 years in fact, as recognition as one of Britain’s best piemakers, in a year that sees Boghall mark their 50th birthday.