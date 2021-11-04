Iconic Duck and Waffle restaurant announced for St James Quarter

Corn ribs duck

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Following a hugely successful first phase launch, the signing is a demonstration of the global appeal of St James Quarter, as the mixed-use district continues to establish its place as the number one dining destination in Scotland.

Bosses at the centre said it was a ‘huge coup’ for Duck & Waffle, which has restaurants in London and Hong Kong, to open its first UK restaurant outside of London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to open in 2022, the eatery will join the likes of SUSHISAMBA, Bonnie & Wild, Ka Pao, Black Sheep, Bross Bagels, Salerno Pizza, Wingstop, Thai Express Kitchen and Pho as St James Quarter continues to strengthen its line up of dining options.

The 8,400 sq ft all-day restaurant will be located on level 4 and will be directly accessible from Register Square, including a terrace overlooking the entrance.

Reflecting the brand’s signature culinary style, Duck & Waffle Edinburgh is known for its playful take on traditional British cuisine with broad European influences emphasizing local, rustic, seasonal and sustainable ingredients to the Scottish capital, with dishes designed for sampling and sharing.

Dishes – like the iconic, sweet and savory Duck & Waffle – are designed for sampling and sharing and are complemented by a ‘radically creative’ cocktail experience.

Ed Corrigan, at St James Quarter, said: “For a brand of the calibre of Duck & Waffle to choose St James Quarter for its first UK restaurant outside of London is a massive coup for Edinburgh, underlining not just the strength of the city’s international appeal, but St James Quarter’s growing reputation in the market.

"It adds to a stellar food offer that will cater for all of our visitors, from the casual diner to the serial foodie – we absolutely cannot wait for this opening.”

St James Quarter is a mixed-use centre being delivered by Nuveen Real Estate and is the largest development in a generation.

Luxury shopping retailer Harvey Nichols, which anchors the premium shopping street of Multrees Walk joins more than 80 brands and completes the city centre’s retail circuit.

It’s also home to John Lewis, Everyman Cinema, a mix of n ew restaurants, cafés and bars; Scotland’s first W Hotel – W Edinburgh – which includes 244 stylish guestrooms, a destination bar, outdoor terrace, signature restaur ant, chef’s table, and an Away Spa, as well as luxury aparthotel brand Roomzzz, comprising 75-rooms and 152 apartments by Native Land. It also delivers nine new public squares and 1,600 car parking spaces.

St James Quarter is fast becoming a premier food and drink destination with range of fast food, fresh food, and family and restaurant dining including Bonnie & Wild as the anchor for the development’s new concept food hall, Five Guys, and The Alchemist.

Shimon Bokovza, Managing Partner & Brand Visionary of Duck & Waffle added: “Duck & Waffle was born in London and we’re proud to spread our wings to Edinburgh’s anticipated St James Quarter as we expand globally. We’re eager to participate in the city’s love for culture and the arts through our own contribution of culinary creativity and epicurean community.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.