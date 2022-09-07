Iconic Edinburgh pub once owned by Hibs legend Lawrie Reilly goes on the market
An iconic Leith boozer crowned Edinburgh Evening News ‘Pub of the Year’ in consecutive years has been placed up for sale.
The Bowlers’ Rest in Mitchell Street, Leith, is on the market for £250,000.
The popular Leith boozer was previously owned by Lawrie Reilly, the Hibernian legend who was one of the Edinburgh's club's esteemed ‘Famous Five’ collective.
In 2015 and 2016, The Bowlers’ Rest beat off competition from a host of local boozers to be win the Edinburgh Evening News ‘Pub of the Year’ award.
The pub has only had two owners over the last 60 years, with the current owner only selling due to retirement.
The listing states: “Lock up Freehold pub in the heart of Leith. An Edinburgh institution. Same owners for the last 30 years – only 2 owners in the last 60 years.
“Traditional public bar & lounge bar. Valuable freehold property in rapidly changing area. Average weekly sale 4k+ net per week.
“Business has returned to pre-covid trading levels. Huge potential for new owners. Great opportunity for investor to buy and let. Rateable value £17,000. Kitchen, cellar & service areas. Retirement sale."
“Bowlers Rest has been in the same family hands for the last 30 years. Prior to that the pub was owned by Hibs “famous five” legend Lawrie Reilly for 32 years. The pub is somewhat of an institution in an ever changing Leith.
“The business has been running as a traditional public house offering a classic pub food style offering such as chicken curry, burgers, steak pie and paninis. The bar offering ranges from quality lagers and ales on draught to a wide range of wines and spirits. Laterally the food offering has been reduced but huge potential exists for new owners to enhance and develop this further.
“The pub has been a firm local’s favourite, winning the Edinburgh Evening News pub of the year in consecutive years.”
To find out more, visit Rightbiz