Iconic Scottish hotel debuts new menu with celebrity chef

The Caledonian Edinburgh – one of the city’s most iconic landmarks - is pleased to announce a new dining experience ‘The Court x Mark Greenaway’.

In a partnership with award-winning chef Mark Greenaway, the renowned restaurant will debut a fresh menu that celebrates Scotland’s finest seasonal produce.

The brand-new menus feature Mark’s signature dishes such as Seasonal Cod & Lobster, Scottish Crab Raviolo, and the famous Sticky Toffee Pudding Soufflé, all celebrating Scotland’s rich and varied produce.

The Court x Mark Greenaway promises an intimate and elevated dining experience, with an emphasis on locally-sourced and seasonal ingredients. Whether enjoying a casual Sunday lunch with family or indulging in the exclusive ‘Progression’ Tasting menu, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the finest Scottish flavours, all while enjoying the luxurious ambiance of The Caledonian Edinburgh.

Mark Greenaway’s Baked Alaska, featuring Edinburgh honey syrup, white peach, and pear

The Court is located at the heart of Edinburgh, sitting at the West End of Princes Street and nestled within The Caledonian Edinburgh. Within sight of Edinburgh Castle, the renowned hotel has been part of the social fabric of the city for over a century, welcoming guests from all over the world and hosting famous faces such as Her Majesty the late Queen Elizabeth II, US President Barack Obama, and musical legends Roy Rogers and Gene Kelly.

Chef Greenaway’s newly curated menus are inspired by his celebrated cookbook Progression, offering an innovative take on Scotland’s best seasonal ingredients.

Guests can enjoy an exclusive 6-course Progression Tasting Menu with Matched Wine, as well as a new A La Carte Menu, and Sunday Lunch, all crafted with the freshest local produce.

Mark Greenaway commented: “The Court offers something very special. Since the investment within this new food and drink destination, we have been working hard, collaborating behind the scenes, and getting Mark Greenaway at The Court ready for our upcoming launch day on the first of May.”

“In celebration of Scotland’s new Spring produce, and inspired by my most recent cookbook, Progression, we will be offering a signature A la Carte menu, alongside an amazing 6-course Tasting Menu which we will be changing every six to seven weeks, depending on what is available and in-season. The menus will be uber seasonal and utilising the amazing Scottish produce that we have on our doorstep.”

The New Menu Offerings:

6-Course Progression Tasting Menu : £65 + £40 Wine Pairings | Available Daily from 5pm

: £65 + £40 Wine Pairings | Available Daily from 5pm A La Carte Menu : Available Daily from 5pm

: Available Daily from 5pm Sunday Lunch: 2 Courses £29 / 3 Courses £35 | Available Sunday from 12pm