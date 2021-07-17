If you're visiting Portobello in the heatwave, here are some of its coolest restaurants and food businesses

It’s going to be scorching, so head to the Edinburgh Riviera, aka Portobello – currently the Capital’s hippest hood.

Don’t pack a picnic, as there are plenty of businesses to keep you fed.

We’ve included a selection of our favourites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, locals also rate the “institution of a public house” that is Ormelie Tavern, tapas restaurant Malvarosa and Butternut Squash. Then there’s Sugar House, micro-baker Wildside, The Fine Wine Company, Foresters Guild, Portobello Tap, where they serve Jones & Son Burgers, The Beach House and cafe Skylark.

This special business opened during lockdown as an East Lothian delivery service, but now they’ve brought their handmade pasta, sauces and bread to lucky old Porty.

“We’ve been incredibly busy since the first day,” says co-owner Giada Betti. “Best-sellers are Gorgonzola and walnut ravioli paired with sage butter and our own tagliatelle with Macduff braised beef shin ragu.”

Aemilia window

Although they’ve only been here for a month, the have decided on their favourite neighbours.

“We often enjoy a bagel from Bross Bagels, lovely bread loaves and pastries from Twelve Triangles or fresh fruit and vegetables form Root Down,” Betti said.

186 Portobello High Street, www.aemilia.online

ROOT DOWN

The Portobello Bookshop

This “corner shop green-grocer”, which stocks local brands including Bad Gal Boocha and Pittenweem Chocolate Company, opened four weeks before the start of lockdown in March last year.

“We love working and living in Portobello because of the diverse community – folk of all nationalities and backgrounds”, says owner Robbie Glendinning.

“Some have lived here all their lives, others just moved here last week."

Their bestsellers are Perthshire strawberries and fresh vegetables from Pittormie Farm in Cupar.

Root Down

“We love the Golden Bite for the best fish and chips in town, Portobello Tap for beer and amazing burgers, Greek Artisan Bakery for pies and baklava and the newly opened Tanifiki,” Mr Glendinning said. “We're spoiled for choice”.

79 Portobello High Street, www.rootdown.co.uk

TANIFIKI

On hot days, this cafe and roastery is a cool retreat, with an industrial and cavernous feel.

The venue’s name is a portmanteau of two other business titles, since its a partnership between Jonathan Quinton, the owner of Tani Modi on Hanover Street and Benjamin Murenzi of Rafiki Coffee, who source high-quality specialty coffee from Rwanda.

“Customers get to know who grew the coffee they’re drinking, see how it’s roasted in the shop and interact with our professional baristas,” says Mr Murenzi.

Twelve Triangles pastries

“We believe in the strength of community and small business, which is why Portobello is a perfect location.” Oh, and they serve excellent cakes.

44 Portobello High Street, Instagram @tanifiki

THE PORTOBELLO BOOKSHOP

It’s not officially a food business, but Portobello’s favourite independent bookshop has a great selection of cookbooks.

“Recently published books that we're excited about include The Green Barbecue by Rukmini Iyer and Amber & Rye: A Baltic Food Journey by Zuza Zak”, says manager Helena Nelson. They’re also planning an event on Friday, October 1 to celebrate Jessica Elliott Dennison’s coming book Lazy Baking.

Ms Nelson said: “Portobello has so many amazing places to get great food from. Some of our favourites are Portobello Tap, Greek Artisan Pastries, Tanifiki for incredible coffee and pastries from local bakers, Crumbs of Portobello for delicious rolls, crepes and coffee right in front of the sea, and the new arrival Aemilia.”

46 Portobello High Street (www.theportobellobookshop.com)

THE LITTLE CHARTROOM ON THE PROM

You’ve got until September to visit this popular takeaway van, from the team behind The Little Chartroom, who are transforming their Albert Place premises into new restaurant and wine bar, Eleanore, and relocating the original venue. Dishes might include the grilled squid, dressed fregula, tomatoes and fennel, or prawn katsu bun.

47-49 Figgate Lane, Instagram @tlc_ontheprom

PROM SLICE

“Since opening in April, Prom Slice has sold nearly 45,000 slices”, says owner Michele Civiera.

Their current bestseller is the Smiddy BBQ collaboration pizza, which sells out daily and is topped with white oak slow-smoked BBQ brisket, salsa verde, mozzarella di bufala, San Marzano sugo and pimento chilli.

They’re also just about to add a buffalo cauliflower pizza with ranch dressing and vegan sriracha mayo. Mr Civiera is a local and says: “My favorite Portobello business is The Little Green Van and a hidden gem is the Golden Bite – a proper, old-fashioned family run chippy who gives you the friendliest service ever.”

GREEK ARTISAN PASTRIES

There’s always a queue outside this Greek pastry shop, which has a sister branch on Edinburgh’s Bread Street. Bypass the local Greggs and get along here early for gravieropita – gruyere cheese pie sprinkled with breadcrumbs, or loads of sweet options, like traditional syrupy baklava.

32 Portobello High Street, www.aristonfoodsltd.co.uk

TWELVE TRIANGLES

These days, you’re never far from a Twelve Triangles almond croissant, as they have branches all over town, including a new one coming to Morningside.

This is one of their more bijoux venues – perfect for taking away a flat white, a sausage roll and/or a couple of pastries to eat on the beach.

“Porty has exploded recently,” says owner Rachel Morgan. “We moved in in 2015, when there was Skylark, but it wasn’t quite as booming.”

300 Portobello High Street, www.twelvetriangles.co.uk

This Montreal-style bagel business has outlets at Leith, West End, Bruntsfield, Stockbridge and a deli branch on Little King Street, opening soon as part of St James Quarter. The four-year-old Portobello branch was their first, so it’d be remiss not to try the Porty bagel, which contains a lemon and dill schmear, hot smoked salmon and lemon and dill pickles.

177 Portobello High Street, www.brossbagels.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.