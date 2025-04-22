One of the largest single investments ever made by Scotland’s oldest registered trading company, it heralds a new era for the company, with the sixth generation of the Leckie family having steered the project. By positioning itself as one of the most exciting dining destinations in Scotland, the hotel aims to meet the needs of new and younger generations with its new restaurant lineup, whilst remaining focussed on retaining its long-established family market.

New venues include EAST, an Asian small plates concept; The Ballroom Bar, an elegant, relaxed, contemporary day-to-night bar; and The Winter Garden, an airy Victorian heritage space which has been modernised and offers all-day dining. A new panoramic brunch and afternoon tea destination with sweeping views over Strathearn Valley, Loggia has been introduced.

Menus across all the new restaurants champion the very best of Scottish provenance, with Crieff Hydro’s team of chefs working closely with the long-standing local suppliers to bring as much local and regional produce to the heart of the menus. The new collection of dining experiences brings together bold, global flavours, timeless classics and exquisitely styled, contemporary interiors with a gentle nod to the hotel’s 157-year-old heritage.

1 . EAST EAST is the hotel’s signature restaurant, an Asian-inspired dining spot, offering sizzling sharers and a menu made for mixing and matching with dishes bursting with aromatic flavours, such as Javanese sticky chicken with a sweet sauce, Korean fried chicken, spicy gochujang sauce, slow cooked Cambodian spiced lamb shoulder with a masala sauce and a Hong Kong-style whole pan-fried seabass. "The place to go for date nights, child-free catch-ups, family get-togethers and grown-up feasts." | Crieff Hydro Photo Sales

2 . The Winter Garden The Winter Garden: "It retains all the elements of a traditional Victorian Winter Garden - airy, elegant and full of charm with Crieff Hydro’s glass-house space reimagined to flow effortlessly from day to night. Guests can enjoy coffee and pastries in the morning, light lunches and soups and drinks into the evening. Menu highlights include mix and match tacos with spicy pork, refried beans, mushroom and tarragon or Mexican ground chicken, salad bowls, the Highland wagyu burger, classic club sandwich, battered fish and chips, loaded tattie skins and wild mushroom ravioli. | Crieff Hydro Photo Sales

3 . Loggia The sun-streamed Loggia, with its uninterrupted views across Strathearn Valley, has a packed menu of brunch classics, many with an innovative twist, including croissant burgers, haggis Benedict, steak and eggs, waffles, pancakes and bagels. The drinks menu features a range of smoothies, lattes and cocktails including mimosas, espresso martinis and bloody Marys. | Crieff Hydro Photo Sales

4 . The Ballroom Bar The Ballroom Bar was pivotal to the whole layout, with an oak stained, glass and metal work gantry. The bookcase wall with the hidden door leading to the adults-only speakeasy bar is a completely new concept for the hotel. | Crieff Hydro Photo Sales