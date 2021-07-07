Innis & Gunn to open 'secret' beer garden in Edinburgh this weekend

Taking over a space in Leith and open for just two days with strictly limited capacity, Innis & Gunn’s ‘Secret Beer Garden’ is available to book now.

The immersive beer garden will provide the perfect setting for beer fans lucky enough to secure a table, to get ‘in the know’ with Innis & Gunn, with free pints of the brewer’s award-winning premium Lager Beer on offer.

Located at Edinburgh’s trendy Custom Lane in Leith, the exclusive spot will be transformed into a beer garden, with features such as a giant living pint, designed by floral design studio, Pyrus.

The secret beer garden will open for two days this weekend.

Bespoke art installations from renowned street artists Trench One, Elph and light specialist Projector Club will be on display and attendees can also enjoy street food from Moskito Tapas.

Those keen to go can up for a chance to book a table at The Innis & Gunn Secret Beer Garden, which will be open on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 July.

The Innis & Gunn Secret Beer Garden is part of the brewer’s intriguing ‘If You know, You Know’ campaign - a string of activity dedicated to the craft brewer’s much-loved Lager Beer, helping loyal fans and new beer lovers alike get ‘in the know’.