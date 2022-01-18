Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Haggis nuggets with Irn-Bru chutney and a mac ‘n’ cheese pie with an Irn-Bru glazed bacon crumb feature on the menu at the new pop-up shop, Burns By BRU, which will be delivering to homes across the Capital from Friday until January 25.

The launch comes after a survey by ScotPulse revealed that 55 per cent of Scots associate Burns Night with being Scottish, and 49 per cent of younger Scots don’t celebrate the occasion at all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Burns By Bru menu will be available from January 21 to 25

The generations are also divided when it comes to the what the supper itself involves, with 50 per cent of Scots placing the importance of Burns Night on having haggis, neeps and tatties.

Almost one fifth of people aged under 34 said they don’t know how to make a Burns Supper, while 15 per cent said they would be excited about Burns Night if there was a more modern version of the meal.

But Irn-Bru hopes that this new pop-up eatery will help keep the celebrations alive and encourage more young people to raise a glass (or can) to the life and works of Rabbie Burns.

Adrian Troy, marketing director at AG Barr, said “As a brand that’s so proud of our Scottish roots, it was a no-brainer to unite with UberEats to make sure that future generations continue to celebrate a day that’s become synonymous with celebrating being Scottish.

“We hope BRU fans across the country will join us in raising a toast to Rabbie whilst tucking into their reimagined Burns supper. And we are pleased to say that for every Burns by BRU meal ordered, the full cost be donated directly to Scottish foodbanks - as the bard himself said, ‘a man’s a man for a’ that’.”

Every meal costs £5 and all proceeds will be donated to foodbanks across Edinburgh and Glasgow. But those wishing to taste the reimagined classic will have to be quick, as there is only a limited number of meals available. You can order from 5.30pm on the UberEats app.

You can also share photos of your meal on Instagram and Twitter, using the hashtag #BurnsByBru.

The full menu is:

Main menu

Haggis nuggets with a spiced Irn-Bru chutney

Fried tatties (mixed root veg fries)

Mac ‘n’ Cheese Pie with BRU glazed bacon crumble

Vegan menu:

Vegan Haggis nuggets with a spiced Irn-Bru chutney

Fried tatties (mixed root veg fries)

Mac ‘n’ Cheese Pie with ‘neep’ crumble

Dessert

Whisky infused chocolate mousse with an oatcake biscuit base

Drink

Irn-Bru

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.