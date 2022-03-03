Bookings are now open for Ka Pao, which is opening on level four of Edinburgh’s St James Quarter on Monday March 21.

The original two-year-old branch on Glasgow’s Vinicombe Street was awarded a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand last month, and it’ll be bringing the same popular Southeast Asian menu to the east coast retail destination.

“The opening menu at Ka Pao will be in keeping with what we offer in Glasgow”, says head chef, Sandy Browning. “It’s a collection of dishes we love to cook and eat. We’re not trying to replicate any particular regional cuisine but I think it’s clear where our influences have shaped the food we cook.”

Ka Pao's Sandy Browning

As well as a cocktail menu that features the Palm Sugar and Cassia Old Fashioned, the 92-cover venue will be offering dishes including corn ribs with salted coconut, shrimp and lime; grilled pork and bone marrow sausage and braised beef and apache potato massaman curry.

“Our inspiration really comes from the ingredients we’re using. Scottish and Southeast Asian food both have their own distinct vocabularies and what’s most fun for me is finding where they cross over,” says Browning. “Figuring out how a familiar dish comes apart and applying its technique and seasoning to something readily available to us like lamb, venison or even neeps and sprouts”.

As part of their soft opening, they’ll also be offering 50 per cent off diners’ food bills, from March 21-25, in return for some feedback.

Ka Pao dishes

