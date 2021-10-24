Kate Murphy, 32, is now opening an eponymous bakery, shop and cafe in the former premises of a vintage homeware shop at 116 Causewayside, Edinburgh,

The plan is for Kate’s to launch in early November, with their speciality set to be the Victoria sponge.

Ms Murphy said: “I want to create a space so people feel like they’re walking into my kitchen, an open, cosy and bright venue that smells of coffee and freshly-baked goods.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Somewhere that is simple in its offering, but special in a way that you know that lots of thought and love has gone into everything. I would like to share my passion for baking, seasonality and my hospitality and make people happy when they visit Kate’s”.

Ms Murphy had been in this property before, to buy a piece of furniture, and fell in love with the space.

It features exposed stonework, concrete flooring and big windows, though Ms Murphy is in the process of adding colour, window seating and pendant lights to the large open plan room, which has the kitchen at the back. “Meaning I can bake while welcoming people,” she says.

Although there are plenty of pubs in the vicinity and they’re not far from Michelin-starred restaurant Condita, there are not too many cafes at this spot, which is just a short walk from the Meadows.

Kate Murphy

“I feel that what Kate’s is offering is unique to the area,” says Ms Murphy, whose parents used to own a pub and restaurant.

“A local bakery and coffee shop for the community which focuses on seasonal ingredients and sourcing the produce locally where possible. I would also like to build up the provisions side of the shop gradually, as I get to know more about the community and learn what they would like, then I can spend time sourcing from great independent businesses."

Ms Murphy learnt most of her baking skills from cooking alongside her mum.

“The first cake I made was a Victoria sponge,” she says. “I still use the recipe now and know it off by heart.”

@ Charlotte Kinsella Photography http://www.charlottekinsella.com

The cafe will serve an icing-sugar dusted version of this, which fits perfectly alongside its ethos of “comforting, seasonally-influenced home baking”.

The venue’s menu will change daily and signature offerings will include sausage rolls and homemade chutney, cheese and herb scones, loaf cakes, cookies, muffins and frangipane.

There will also be bakes that feature ingredients Ms Murphy has foraged, including wild garlic, elderflower, herbs and berries.

“The lockdown gave me time to think and dream about starting my own bakery,” she says.

Kate's fig tarts

“I always knew I would like to have my own business and with everything that happened over the last couple of years, it really prompted me to go for it.

"I am happiest when I’m in the kitchen and being a hostess welcoming guests. I can’t wait to open and do what I love and hopefully make people smile.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.