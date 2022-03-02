Krema Bakehouse opens on Leith Walk, with cakes including the chocolate topped Bueno or Biscoff brioche

We’ve been very expectantly waiting outside this 21 Leith Walk bakehouse since its hoarding went up a few months ago.

Now, there’s no more delayed gratification, as independent business, Krema, opens its doors officially on Saturday March 5, after a busy few days of soft opening.

The team behind this takeaway cake shop - Sally Santa, her fiance, Theo Pantazis and his brother, Evans - are originally from Greece, though have lived in Edinburgh for the last nine years.

Evans the pastry chef

“It was one of our goals to open a pastry shop in Edinburgh and more specifically on Leith Walk,” says Santa. “We’ve lived in this area since we moved to the city. It has fantastic people and has so many options to offer. We couldn't be happier to be part of this community as business owners”.

Santa is a structural engineer and Theo is a personal trainer by trade, so it’s pastry chef of 10 years experience, Evans, who will be creating all the bakes.

They’re all on display under a huge glass counter in this property, which used to be a branch of Santander, but has now been refurbished and turned into a slick monochrome space by Edinburgh interior company, Splintr.

There will never be a lack of choice, so expect to spend a lot of time swithering.

Bueno and Biscoff brownie

“All of the bakes are made by us daily. One of our signature products is brioche, which is made when the customer orders it”, says Santa. “There are different topping combinations such as Bueno, Biscoff, Ferrero, chestnut, peanut butter and jelly. Depending on the combination it will be prepared with a filling of choice and will also be covered with chocolate. It is definitely for people with a sweet tooth, though it also comes plain with no filling or chocolate”.

There are also more classic pastries and traditional sponge cakes, like the red velvet with pistachio, as well as tarts, profiteroles, icing slathered brownies, soft cookies, huge slabs of fudge and other tooth-bothering goodies. The menu will change every month, to keep things fresh.

After a couple of extremely busy days of experimental soft opening, there have already been a few firm favourites among customers.

“The oat-based cinnamon and apple pie tart, the fresh fruit and the lemon meringue tart are selling out really fast”, says Santa. “ The Bueno puff pastry and the pistachio with forest fruit brownies have been really successful too”.

Fresh fruit tart

They haven’t neglected the drinks either. As well as excellent coffee from local business, Machina Espresso, who have recently moved from Brougham Place to a new cafe and roastery on Marchmont Road, there’s tea that comes direct from number 11, just a few doors up The Walk.

“We are working with our lovely neighbours from PekoeTea”, says Santa. “They create their unique hand-crafted blends at their Edinburgh factory”.

This tea business moved from Tollcross just last year, to join The Walk’s other foodie newcomers, which include Babyfaced Baker and Seb’s Urban Jungle.

Follow Krema on Instagram @kremabakehouse

Pistachio and forest fruits brownie

