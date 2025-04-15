Laura Anderson swaps Dubai for Troon to launch Equi’s new Dubai Chocolate Ice Cream Flavour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Capital Radio presenter and Love Island star, Laura Anderson, swapped the beaches of Dubai for sunkissed Troon beach last week as she launched Equi’s limited edition Dubai Chocolate ice cream.

The indulgent creamy ice cream is made with a chocolate base and is layered with delicious pistachio ripple and crunchy kataifi pastry pieces throughout.

Over 41 parlours across Scotland are stocking the latest edition to Equi’s flavour wheel. From Aberdeen to Edinburgh and Glasgow to Largs more than 4000 scoops have been delivered and are expected to sell fast.

Laura Anderson said: “Everyone knows Dubai is one of my favourite places in the whole world. Dubai Chocolate has always been a staple every time I visit and to have it available as an ice cream is like complete heaven.”

Laura Anderson for Equi's

David Equi, owner of South Lanarkshire based Equi’s said: “Having lived in Dubai for ten years and making frequent visits back, we knew Laura was perfect to launch our new ice cream flavour. With Dubai Chocolate already being rationed by supermarkets we’re confident our Dubai Chocolate ice cream is going to be a huge hit with customers. But don’t wait too long – we’ve limited stock available and once you’ve tried it once we can guarantee you’ll be back for more.”