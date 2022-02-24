The pub has been awarded the number one spot since 2018 and has joked that given there were no winners in 2021, they may as well call it five years straight.

The popular pub was followed by the Roseburn Bar in second place and the Stockbridge Tap in third.

In a post on Facebook, the team at Dreadnought said: “This one is for the team, who have been nothing short of sensational over the past two years.

"I'm going to break out the piggybank and we'll have a PROPER celebration this year, (assuming the nuclear holocaust doesn't occur within the next fortnight).

“Thanks to everyone for your support x.”

Every year local CAMRA members vote to select pubs of the year in Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Borders. To be considered it is essential that the venues sell real ale in good condition – as measured by members beer scores.

Other things taken into consideration by judges include the service, welcome, atmosphere, style/decor, value for money and community focus.

An overall winner for Edinburgh and south east Scotland will be announced mid-March.

The winner in the Lothians was Staggs in Musselburgh, with Dean Tavern in Newtongrange coming in second and Balerno’s Grey Horse coming in third.

In the Borders the Cross Inn in Paxton came first, Hawick’s Exchange Bar (Daltons) came second, and finally Hunters Hall in Galashiels came in third place.

Cider Pub of the Year was also named as the Jolly Judge in Edinburgh.

