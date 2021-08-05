Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

‘Eat the World: Leith Walk’ will take adventurous foodies from Sweden to Turkey, and from Kenya to Greece, all in the length of one street.

READ MORE: New Edinburgh Fringe walking tour reveals stories of the lassies of Leith

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a Leith Walk food safari - Nell Nelson

A 12pm rendezvous at the top of Leith Walk will end six eclectic food stops later on St. John’s Place, near the bottom of the city’s longest street.

READ MORE: Homeless man who lived on streets of Leith for two decades becomes global phenomenon

Nell worked in London and Hong Kong as a food and travel writer, returning to Scotland to create and present the TV series The Woman Who Ate Scotland. She set up Edinburgh Food Safari six years ago to positive reviews and runs a sister tour in the New Town.

She said: “Leith Walk is a direct line from Calton Hill to the port of Leith and was originally built as a rampart to keep Oliver Cromwell at bay in the 17th Century. Over the last 400 years it has become a dynamic link from the city of Edinburgh to the port of Leith. Over the years, so many nationalities have made the longest street in Edinburgh their home and I love discovering so many different cuisines and hearing so many languages being spoken – from Swahili to Swedish, without stepping on an airplane!”

Tickets, costing £49, must be bought in advance.

Recommended age: 12+

Venue #558: Meet inside Joseph Pearce’s 23 Elm Row, EH7 4AA

Dates: 06-29 Aug 2021 (except Mondays)

Time: 12:00 -14.15 (2 1/4 hours)

Fringe Box Office: 0131 226 0000,

Nell Nelson: 07796 298 163 or [email protected]

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.