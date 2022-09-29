Lewis Capaldi launches his own pizza brand with Tesco and Iceland, saying ‘it could be my true calling’
West Lothian chart sensation Lewis Capaldi has launched his very own pizza range – joking that it could be his “true calling”.
The Whitburn singer took to Instagram to reveal that during lockdown he had busy creating his own range of frozen pizzas with supermarket chains Iceland and Tesco.
Speaking about his pizza range, the 25-year-old said: “I think lockdown spurred on a lot of ideas for a lot of people,
“And I turned to sourdough. Sourdough is my solace. The cogs started turning and I thought, pizzas could be my true calling.”
He continued: “It took a while it was a lot of trial and error. Eventually that spark just ignited and I stumbled upon greatness. I want to give these pizzas the best chance they can to succeed, I’ll be doing cooking shows, chat shows, you’ll be seeing a lot of the big cheese.”
‘Lewis Capaldi’s Pizza The Big Sexy Meaty One’ and ‘Lewis Capaldi’s Pizza The Big Sexy Cheesy One’ are both available now at £5 each.
Capaldi, whose latest single Forget Me topped the UK charts earlier this month, revealed recently that he feared he was “dying” and had a degenerative disease before being diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.
Appearing on Lorraine on ITV, the Someone You Loved hitmaker, said others with the condition had reached out since he went public, making him feel less “isolated”.
He said some had described him as an “ambassador” and joked, “So there you go, I have got a new title this week as well” in reference to the accession of Charles to the throne.
Capaldi said that following his diagnosis he received Botox treatment in his shoulder to help control his tics.
He told TV host Lorraine Kelly: “I got told like seven months ago or something like that, really recently.
“It made a lot of sense. To me, I am quite a jittery individual. A lot of people think I am on drugs when they meet me.”
Jokingly, he added: “I am not. At least not right now on Lorraine…”
Capaldi said the diagnosis “made a lot of sense”, adding: “I raise my eyebrows quite a lot. I do this shoulder thing. I take these deep breaths every now and then.
“I thought I was dying because I am a hypochondriac, so I thought I had some degenerative disease. But I don’t, so good news on that front.”
Asked about the public reaction to him talking openly about his diagnosis, the chart-topping musician said: “People have reached out and they have said that I am an ambassador, which was great.
“So there you go, I have got a new title this week as well.”
Capaldi said that “sometimes you feel you are alone in these things and it is nice to just see that you are not so isolated in all this stuff”.
He added: “It has been a bit of an eye-opener but it is nice.”
The singer’s 2019 debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent went on to become the biggest album of the year, according to the Official Charts Company.
His eagerly-awaited second album is expected to be released soon.