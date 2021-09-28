The 140 cover all-day dining restaurant and bar, Luckenbooths, opened on Friday.

It is named after the area’s now-demolished row of 15th-century tenements, each of which had a lockable booth, or shop, at street level.

The venue is situated opposite St Giles’ Cathedral and the Signet Library.

It is the eighth business for The Bon Vivant Group, whose portfolio already includes Lady Libertine, The Devil’s Advocate, The Bon Vivant and Mexican restaurant chain El Cartel, which recently launched a third branch in the Old Town, El Cartel Roxburgh.

While their other venues are aimed at a younger and hipper crowd, Luckenbooths will suit a broader demographic.

“It’s a fresh new concept for The Bon Vivant Group where guests can gather every week to catch-up over drinks with friends, come together with family for Sunday lunch or celebrate those big life moments,” says the group’s director Anthony Hester.

“We have taken all of the classic elements of casual dining fused with the high-quality, excellent customer service of our other venues and created a space that is central, contemporary and, most importantly, family friendly.

Emma Clark-Szabo

"We are really excited to introduce a new generation of local Edinburgh customers to The Bon Vivant Group and celebrate the best of Scottish hospitality for years to come.”

The owners have appointed The Bon Vivant’s former head chef, Emma Clark-Szabo, to look after the kitchen at Luckenbooths, which is open daily from 7am until 1am, and offers brunch, breakfast and an all-day menu, as well as an extensive drinks list and offerings for kids.

Food can be served inside or on their large outdoor terrace, which looks out onto the cobbled street and the Heart of Midlothian mosaic.

Brunch dishes include Scotch pancakes with oat crumble and Edinburgh Honey Co. Rose Honey, or beetroot-glazed Scottish smoked salmon royale with dill creme fraiche and rye toast.

Campbell’s haggis and beef shin bonbons; Ham hock, confit chicken and herb terrine and sticky tempura cauliflower.

The all-day menu includes Belhaven lobster, Campbell’s haggis and beef shin bonbons, a Moving Mountains vegan burger and crispy duck bowl with Asian slaw, watermelon and toasted sesame.

329 High Street, Edinburgh, www.luckenboothsedinburgh.co.uk

Asian crispy duck