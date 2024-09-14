Lunch Club at Henderson's, Edinburgh - Ideal for Vegetarians and Vegans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hendersons, in collaboration with charity V for Life, is excited to announce a special lunch club event tailored for older vegans and vegetarians. This unique gathering is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a delicious vegan meal while socialising and making new friends with like-minded individuals.

Join the V for Life Lunch Club!

Monday 23 September, 12–2pm: Hendersons 7-13 Barclay Place, EH10 4JB

Kim Stringer, V for Life’s Director (Scotland), commented:

Delicious lunches at Hendersons

"We know that loneliness can often affect older adults, however events like this lunch club help foster meaningful connections over a shared passion for good, healthy food. Our aim is to create a space where individuals can enjoy a sense of belonging, alongside wholesome meals designed with their nutritional needs in mind. It’s not just about the food – it’s about building a supportive community of like-minded people."

Barrie Henderson Hendersons Director says;

“We value the work that VfL does and look forward to welcome new faces at our new joint lunch club. Sharing lunch and making new friends is vital and especially in cities like Edinburgh – older people can feel isolated and lonely.”

Event Highlights:

· Delicious Vegan Food: Enjoy a sumptuous vegan meal for just £10.

o Lunch Options Include:

§ Freshly made soup with a crisp, vibrant salad

§ Hearty soup paired with a delicious, handcrafted sandwich

§ Tasty sandwich served alongside a refreshing, garden-fresh salad

§ Creamy, indulgent vegan Mac 'n' Cheese – comfort food at its finest

· Socialise: Meet other older vegans and vegetarians in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

· Healthy Eating: Indulge in nutritious and health-conscious vegan cuisine.

Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to connect with the vegan and vegetarian community.

V for Life is the UK charity working on behalf of older vegans and vegetarians. V for Life strives to be the first port of call for information, support, and advice for older vegans, vegetarians, their families, friends, and a broad range of care caterers.

V for Life is a charity registered in England and Wales, number 1120687.

The award-winning chefs at V for Life bring tailored cookery workshops directly to communities all over the UK. Whether hands-on or demo-based, their sessions are designed to suit the unique needs of each group, offering simple, nutritious recipes that anyone can master.

Claire Bannerman, V for Life’s Roving Chef (Scotland) says:

“For those unable to attend in person, we also provide virtual sessions – a lifeline for carers or those with mobility challenges. These include live demos or interactive cook-alongs, allowing participants to cook together, even from a distance.”

About Hendersons

Hendersons first opened in Edinburgh 1962, blazing a trail for the vegetarian and healthy-eating lifestyle. Initially an outlet for the organic produce grown at Janet and Mac Henderson’s East Lothian farm, it expanded to a bistro bar and the popular Salad Table restaurant. This pioneering approach to dining earned Hendersons iconic status on Scotland’s food and drink scene.

Almost six decades later, in the summer of 2020, Hendersons ceased trading as a result of lockdown, much to the dismay of their long-standing customer base.

In order to preserve Janet’s legacy, her grandson Barrie Henderson opened a new restaurant in October 2021 serving wholesome vegan and vegetarian food made with fresh, organic, local and sustainable produce.

Hendersons Eat Better Live Better stands by the values that the original Hendersons also stood for, such as using locally sourced whole food and organic ingredients as much as possible.

The menu is accessible enough for everyone but also contains plenty of options for people with specific dietary requirements and we hope you will visit us soon!

Reservation Details for V for Life / Hendersons Lunch Club:

To secure your spot, book in one of the following ways and quote “lunch club 2024”:

· Phone: 0131 202 1635

· Website: www.hendersonsrestaurant.com