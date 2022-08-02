Make mine a whisky spinach: how your hometown shapes your drinking habits

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your choice of cocktail can be influenced by your hometown

Jura Whisky has whipped up a range of city-specific serves tailored to the tastes of the nation.

What’s more, those looking to shake up their whisky serves this summer can claim a free bottle of Fever-Tree mixer with every bottle of Jura Journey or 10 Year Old bought instore at Sainsburys, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose and Co Op while stocks last. Cheers!

London

Palate preferences: Sweet, fruity, and smooth. Garnished with fruit and a cocktail umbrella. Moderately adventurous cocktail drinkers.

Jura Whisky serve: Jura Pina Colada

50ml Jura Rum Cask

50ml Coconut milk/cream

50ml Pineapple juice

15ml Sugar syrup

Wedge of pineapple to garnish

Method: Blend all ingredients with crushed ice and serve up with a wedge of pineapple and an umbrella, of course.

Bristol

Palate preferences: Fruity, citrussy and sour. Garnished with fruit or herbs.

Jura Whisky serve: Jura Blood Orange Highball

50ml Jura 10 Year Old

Fever-Tree Blood Orange Soda

Orange slice to garnish

Method: Fill a highball glass with ice then add 50ml Jura 10 Year Old and top up with a Fever-Tree Blood Orange Soda. Garnish with a fresh orange slice.

Norwich

Palate preferences: Fruity, floral and bitter.

Jura Whisky serve: Jura & Stormy

50ml Jura Rum Cask

Squeeze of fresh lime

Splash of sugar syrup

Fever-Tree Ginger Beer

Bitters

Method: Take 50ml of Jura Rum Cask, squeeze over some fresh lime and add a splash of sugar syrup before topping with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer. Top with a dash of bitters.

Manchester

Palate preferences: Sweet and sour. Garnished with fruit. Moderately adventurous cocktail drinkers.

Jura Whisky serve: Jura Espresso Martini

40ml Jura Journey

10ml Coffee liqueur

10ml Sugar syrup

1 Shot fresh espresso

3 x Fresh coffee beans to garnish

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a Martini Coupe and garnish with 3 fresh coffee beans.

Edinburgh

Palate preferences: Sweet and spicy. Garnished with spices. Enjoy a whisky sour. Moderately adventurous cocktail drinkers.

Jura Whisky serve: Jura Sour

40ml Jura Journey

10ml Peach liqueur

10ml Sugar syrup/honey

Egg White/alternative

Bitters