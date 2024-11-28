Mara at The Shore launches festive activation with George Clooney's tequila, Casamigos.

The popular new bar at The Shore is set to be transformed in partnership the premium tequila brand.

Mara, the latest addition to Edinburgh’s vibrant Shore area, is set to dazzle this festive season with an extraordinary brand activation in collaboration with Casamigos, George Clooney’s renowned premium tequila brand.

From December, the chic new venue will undergo a stunning transformation, embodying the spirit of the holidays with a bold and contemporary twist. Think glimmering lights, cozy winter decor, and a warm, itimate atmosphere perfect for celebrating the festive season.

As part of the festive experience, Mara will launch exclusive bespoke cocktails & drinks crafted with Casamigos Tequila. These signature drinks, designed to tantalize taste buds, showcase the brand's ultra-premium spirit with creative twists on holiday classics. Whether you're savoring a spiced margarita or indulging in a rich espresso martini infused with the smooth notes of Casamigos, there’s something to delight every palate.

“Casamigos is all about bringing people together over great drinks and good times, which aligns perfectly with our ethos at Mara, and we're excited to be partnering up this festive season,” said Neil Bowie, Operations Manager. “We’re thrilled to work with such an iconic brand to deliver a memorable holiday experience for our guests.”

The festive activation also promises to be a feast for the senses, with carefully curated decor and an inviting ambiance designed to make Mara the ultimate destination this December, whether it’s a cozy evening for two or a festive night out with friends.

Mara’s partnership with Casamigos is the first of many exciting collaborations that aim to position the bar as a must-visit spot for both locals and visitors to Edinburgh.

Join the festivities at Mara and raise a glass to the season with the smooth taste of Casamigos. Reservations are recommended over the festive period.