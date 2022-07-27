Marmite is going up in price - here's what we love and hate about this classic spread

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remember the “my mate Marmite” adverts from the 1990s? Fast forward to 2022 and a cost-of-living crisis, and we’re not sure we can be pals.

That’s despite the fact this iconic spread, made from spent brewer’s yeast, has been around since 1902.

Unilever, who also own brands including Domestos, Dove, Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s, among many others, has announced they will be increasing the cost of Marmite by 11.2 per cent, which is higher than the rate of inflation.

Pic: Getty

It’s currently selling for £4.75 for 500g in Asda, so we’d imagine the price rises are likely to push it way over the fiver mark.

While we weigh up whether we can afford to continue this addiction, or if they’re going to have to deviate to the supermarket brand, Vegemite or Generation Z’s favourite spread Nutella, here are the things we love and hate about the black gold.

1. The dirty butter. If you’re making toast and Marmite, you always end up with bits of the yeast extract cross-contaminating the butter, and vice versa. The pernickety will use one knife for each. It’s a messy product overall. Post toast, there will always be a bit clinging to your chin. Billy Connolly wrote a whole sketch about the time he dropped some (well, Vegemite) on hotel room sheets in Australia.

2. Cats love it. What do you mean Mr Boots and Lucy Fur haven’t tried it? They’re all crazy about the spread, which is odd, since it’s a vegan product. They must be hoodwinked by the beefiness. Anyway, it’s very salty, so probably won’t replace Whiskas anytime soon.

Pic: Getty

3. It’s perfect on a cheese scone. We’re pretty sure it’d work on a warm tattie version too. Nigella Lawson stirs it into spaghetti, along with loads of melted butter and Parmesan. Others add it to stocks and stews for its umami qualities. The Marmite people recommend it with avocado, cheese and eggs. In Singapore and Malaysia, it’s sometimes stirred into congee. We prefer it on cold buttered toast, though some pledge allegiance to hot.

4. We’re fans of the classic yellow-lidded packaging, but can never eke out every last scrap from that pot-bellied jar. Now the price is going up, someone needs to invent an implement – a bit like a tiny garden hoe – to scrape at the dregs. Also, don’t bother trying the squeezy version. That’s even worse. Fine at first, then a bit like getting honey out of a shoe. Interestingly, Marmite was originally sold in earthenware pots, called marmites in French, that are similar to the ones on its label.