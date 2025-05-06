McDonald’s UK: Full list of items confirmed for May menu - including new happy meal and Biscoff-themed treats

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 6th May 2025, 12:50 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 12:50 BST
  • McDonald’s has confirmed the full list of items on its May menu
  • The menu will be launched on Wednesday May 7
  • The brand-new pokemon-themed Happy Meal will be launched on Wednesday May 14

Legendary fast food chain McDonald’s has unveiled its brand-new menu for May, which launches on Wednesday May 7.

The new menu includes a brand-new spicy hot sauce, a refreshing drink, Biscoff-flavoured treats, a new Happy Meal theme and more.

McDonald’s has confirmed the full list of brand-new and returning food and drink items, with something for everyone to enjoy.

The full list of items being added to McDonald’s May menu include:

  • Frank’s RedHot Mayo dip
  • Frozen Cherry Lemonade
  • Biscoff McFlurry
  • Biscoff Frappe
  • Dragon-Type Pokemon Happy Meal
  • McSpicy X Frank’s RedHot
  • Steakhouse Stack

The Dragon-Type Pokemon Happy Meal will be available from Wednesday May 14 until Tuesday June 17, and will feature one of eight Dragon-Type Pokemon toys or one of two Little People Big Dreams books.

As part of its new May menu, McDonald’s has also launched its first-ever Breakfast Saver Menu, which will be launched across 322 of its restaurants.

The Breakfast Saver Menu will feature two brand-new food items, the Sausage Sandwich for £1.99 and the Saver Bacon Roll for £2.19. Selected restaurants will be offering a Breakfast Bundle Deal which includes one of the above food items with a drink for £2.99.

