McDonald's Monopoly 2022: When is McDonald's Monopoly returning, what is McDonald's Monopoly, what do we know

First launched in 2005, McDonald’s Monopoly was on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.
But now the food firm has confirmed the game will return this autumn and customers have the chance to win big prizes.
Here’s everything you need to know about the McDonald’s Monopoly promotion in 2022.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Spacious and well-maintained one-bedroom flat with box room and far reaching views
-
2
Fit Dogs: Here are the 10 healthiest breeds of adorable dog likely to need few pricey vet visits - including the loving Beagle 🐶
-
3
Dogs That Bite: These are the 10 breeds of dog that are likely to bite, snap and nip - including the adorable Cocker Spaniel 🐕
-
4
Edinburgh Festival Fringe comedians share their favourite restaurants, pubs and cafes in the capital
-
5
Where does vanilla flavouring come from? Beaver castoreum explained - and why it's used in cakes and icing
When will McDonald’s Monopoly start?
The precise start date for this year’s competition has not been confirmed, but it is understood it will run in September and October this year.
A McDonald’s spokesman said the prize pool for 2022 will be 'bigger than ever’.
How to play McDonald’s Monopoly?
The game is theme around the classic property-collecting family board game.
McDonald’s customers can collect game pieces when they buy qualifying products. The pieces are themed around the properties and stations and appear as stickers on the food packaging.
To win a prize, customers must collect a set of pieces.
There are also ‘instant win’ prizes which can be claimed right away from any McDonald’s branch just by cashing in the token.
In-store touch screens will allow customers to take part.
What prizes can you win in McDonald's Monopoly?
So far, the 2022 prize has has not been revealed. But in previous years, prizes have ranged from free food to holidays.
Instant win prizes in the past have included holiday escape to Ibiza, a hot tub and JD gift cards.
Free food items including Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets and McFlurries have also been dished out.
Which food items have McDonald’s Monopoly stickers?
Three Stickers
Big Tasty -
Big Tasty with bacon
Chicken selects (three or five)
Chicken BBQ Smokehouse
Chicken Legend
Big Flavour wrap
Soft drink
Caramel iced frappe
Frozen strawberry lemonade
Chicken and bacon salad
Chicken salad
Two Stickers
Fries - medium or large
Mozzarella dippers
Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate McFlurry
Cadbury Caramel McFlurry