McDonald’s UK has launched a brand-new burger, which arrived in restaurants across the country on Wednesday, June 18.

The new burger is named the Big Arch, consists of two beef patties, cheese, crispy onions, and the brand-new signature Big Arch sauce.

I am a big McDonald’s fan and I love trying its new additions to the menu, especially when it comes to burgers.

McDonald’s kindly sent me the brand-new Big Arch burger to taste test, and here is what I thought.

Well, the first thing I noticed was the size of the Big Arch, it was huge and stacked, proving its namesake to be true.

When I took a bite though, the stand-out flavour was the signature Big Arch sauce. Although what is included in the sauce is a secret, I got smoky, cheesy and tangy flavours from it, and it was absolutely delicious.

The beef patties combined with the sauce, the crispy onions and the cheese made for an absolute taste sensation in the mouth.

While the burger is a fantastic addition to the McDonald’s UK menu it isn’t my absolute favourite McDonald’s burger of all time, as that title is still held by the Philly Cheese Stack.

Having said that, the Big Arch is still an amazing burger, with delicious flavours and big enough to fill you up.

