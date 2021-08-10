Whether you prefer tacos to enchiladas, tostadas to elote, or a double helping of guacamole in your burrito, one thing is for sure, Edinburgh has plenty tasty eateries to grab some of the finest Mexican cuisine.

The Capital really has oodles of much-loved Mexican restaurants, so, with such a range of options to chose from, we’ve sourced some of the highest rated Capital city restaurants for all your burrito, taco or chilaquiles needs.

And with restrictions across the country finally lifted, you can now visit a host of these restaurants, grab a cocktail or a Corona and tuck into Edinburgh’s best Mexican food.

The following list is in no particular order.

.

1. Mariachi Mariachi on Victoria Street has an incredible 4.5 ratings from well over 1,000 Google reviews. Customer have said it is "superb" with "friendly staff" and comments add it is excellent value. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. The Basement The Basement in Old Church House, Broughton Street has been long favoured by locals and savvy travellers. It serves traditional Mexican food & a carefully chosen drinks list with creative cocktails that customers adore, according to Google reviews. Photo: Canva Pro/Natalia Cárdenas Buy photo

3. Topolabamba Topolabamba on Lothian Road is a “lively Mexican food restaurant" with is "good for family dinner”. And if the Google reviews are anything to go by, we'll be down there as soon as you can say tortilla chip. Photo: Topolabamba Facebook Buy photo

4. Bodega - Leith Bodega on Albert Place has a 4.7 out of 5 ratings on Google reviews, with customers praising it's "lightning quick" service, citing it as a "must visit" place for great grub. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo