2 . Beetroot Bar & Grill, Bonnyrigg

Beetroot Bar & Grill in Bonnyrigg has a 4.5* rating from 528 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We had a lovely lunch at Beetroot, the food was delicious and the staff were very polite, attentive and accommodating. I would highly recommend it and look forward to returning in the near future.” | Google Maps