  • Mars Wrigley has announced the return of Milky Way Crispy Rolls
  • Two new flavours are being introduced which includes Bounty and Twix Crispy Rolls
  • Fans have petitioned for the chocolate treat to make a comeback - with one petition gaining over 8,000 signatures

A popular Milky Way product is making a comeback, after being discontinued in 2022.

Milky Way Crispy Rolls are returning to shelves following a three-year-long break, much to the delight of fans of the sweet treat.

