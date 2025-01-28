Beloved Milky Way chocolate to make a return following fan petition gaining over 8,000 signatures
We are running to the shops for these 🍫
- Mars Wrigley has announced the return of Milky Way Crispy Rolls
- Two new flavours are being introduced which includes Bounty and Twix Crispy Rolls
- Fans have petitioned for the chocolate treat to make a comeback - with one petition gaining over 8,000 signatures
A popular Milky Way product is making a comeback, after being discontinued in 2022.
Milky Way Crispy Rolls are returning to shelves following a three-year-long break, much to the delight of fans of the sweet treat.
