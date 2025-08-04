Miller & Carter Edinburgh unveils a striking new look gollowing a major transformation

Guests are invited to rediscover the art of steak in a refreshed setting where modern luxury meets warm hospitality. With an elevated decor palette, ambient lighting, and plush furnishings, the new Miller & Carter Edinburgh provides a refined backdrop for both intimate evenings and celebratory occasions.

Seating up to 170 guests across the stylish bar and restaurant spaces, the venue now offers an even more welcoming atmosphere and service Miller & Carter is known for.

Miller & Carter Edinburgh is more than just a destination for fine dining, with its city centre location it’s also a community hub where friends, family and colleagues can come together, whether it’s for a quick drink after work or a meal to celebrate a birthday or anniversary.

As proud recipients of the coveted ‘The Masters of Steak’ award from the prestigious Craft Guild of Chefs, Miller & Carter continues to set the standard for steak perfection. Visitors to the updated Miller & Carter Edinburgh can enjoy prime 30 day aged British & Irish steak dishes all carefully butchered and cooked to perfection.

The guests at Miller & Carter Edinburgh can expect the best when visiting the restaurant with 14 fantastic steak cuts to choose from including a Chateaubriand 16oz sharing steak, T-bone 20oz and award-winning UK & Irish 30 day aged Ribeye 12oz, with of course the signature ‘steak experience’ on every plate served where every steak comes complete with their signature steak sauce, a classic wedge, and a side-all included in the price.

What’s more, there are plenty of other delicious dishes for guests to enjoy from their [JM1] new Burrata & Heirloom Tomatoes and Soy & Mirin Pork Belly starters, Pan-Roasted Cod, Crispy Duck & Mango Salad, and Beef Brisket & Short Rib Mac & Cheese. As well as beloved classics such as their 8oz 30-day aged UK & Irish Fillet Steak, Miller’s Steakhouse Dirty Burger, and Pan-Roasted Lamb Rump. Vegetarian options are also available, including the new side dish Tuscan-Style Butternut Squash, Sunshine Plant Burger, and Spinach, Feta, Lemon & Garlic Filo-Topped Pie.

Launching alongside the new interior is an enticing smallplates selection – designed for relaxed grazing and social dining. The Miller’s Grazing Board, Pea & Mozzarella Arancini, and Beef Shin Croquettes are perfect for sharing over drinks, especially in the garden area or while waiting for your table.

For weekend indulgence, the Sunday sharing board offers a luxurious twist on the traditional roast. Guests can enjoy cuts of meat including Succulent Roast Shropshire Chicken, Flavour Packed Lamb Rump, and indulgent sides such as Camembert Mash, Yorkshire Puddings and unlimited Sauteed Greens all topped off with unlimited Beef Dripping Gravy.

Complement your meal with a selection of expertly crafted cocktails and irresistible desserts, such as sharing dessert Carter’s Signature Chocolate Bar, Double Belgian Chocolate Brownie, and Banoffee Pie.

General manager, Nick Perkins, said: “The team and I are incredibly proud of the new look, and we’re thrilled to welcome everyone in the local community to experience the refurbished Miller & Carter Edinburgh.”