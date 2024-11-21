Much loved Edinburgh bar and restaurant combines fine food with casual flair as new menu revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Edinburgh’s best loved restaurants has revealed an exciting new menu for the winter season curated by celebrated chef James Moyle, inspired by casual fine dining trends that have taken London’s eclectic food scene by storm.

Herringbone Goldenacre, which is located on South Trinity Road near the city’s Botanic Gardens, has unveiled an exciting array of new dishes aimed at elevating the venue’s already outstanding reputation for excellent guest experiences.

The new menu at the relaxed dining destination - which is operated by leading hospitality group Buzzworks – has been meticulously created by Moyle, drawing on his extensive experience from some of the country’s top restaurants.

It comes as Herringbone launches a recruitment drive for chefs at all levels across its portfolio of existing venues in Goldenacre, Abbeyhill in Edinburgh and North Berwick ahead of the busy Christmas period and the eagerly anticipated new opening in Barnton early next year.

James Moyle has curated a standout culinary offering for the season and is confident the new menu will bring a fresh approach to some of Herringbone’s most celebrated dishes.

He said: “We’re bringing a fresh and innovative twist to Herringbone Goldenacre this winter season, having drawn inspiration from some of the most exciting food trends coming out of the UK capital.

“Combining bold flavours with some of our favorite dishes in a relaxed setting is something we’ve tried to do since opening Herringbone so we’ve worked closely as a team to create dishes we believe reflect that.”

“Using locally sourced, fresh ingredients has been at the heart of my cooking ethos since my career began at the Savoy in London nearly 25 years ago.

Celebrated Chef James Moyle

“Working in a prestigious kitchen like that, under the guidance of some of the industry’s top chefs including Gordon Ramsay, really shaped how I approach food today.

“It was my first kitchen job straight out of school and helped instill some of the key philosophies that I still prioritise within our team at Herringbone to this day.

“Not only did it help me appreciate the importance of seasonality, quality, and precision in the kitchen at a very early stage, it instilled in me a deep respect for the craft of cooking.”

Among the highlights on the new menu is a selection of sharing plates, including a deliciously cured pork loin, served with a pickled red onion salad and rhubarb and ginger chutney.

For those looking for something more filling, hearty dishes such as roast hake with Jerusalem artichoke, rosemary potatoes and a truffle and leek puree are designed to provide a warming meal as the cooler weather comes in.

James continued: “We wanted to elevate our classic dishes to the next level to offer something special for our guests, and we truly believe this menu does that.

“Our new offering at Herringbone Goldenacre is designed with that in mind. We’re delivering something that feels both refined and accessible, and I’m really proud of what the team has achieved here.

“For those passionate about creativity, quality, and culinary innovation, Herringbone offers a dynamic, supportive environment where talent can thrive.

“Joining us means being part of a team that values growth and teamwork, with excellent opportunities to develop skills and make a real impact on our dining experience.”

Herringbone is actively recruiting for a range of talented chefs at all levels to join its teams in Goldenacre, Abbeyhill and North Berwick. To explore the range of careers on offer, visit: www.belongatbuzzworks.com/current-vacancies

Herringbone Goldenacre’s new menu is available for guests to enjoy now. To book a table, call the venue directly on 0131 552 3292 or visit: www.herringbone-goldenacre.co.uk