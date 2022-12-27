Organisers of the prestigious social event, which returns on January 1, say revellers will see the largest ever selection of food vendors to help see in the new year in style.

The bumper foodie offering will feature seven of Scotland’s best street food providers from Well Hung and Tender’s burgers and chips, Dog N Bon’s hot dogs and loaded fries to Slumdog’s Indian cuisine.

Fife-based Masterchef champion Jamie Scott’s Smoking Barrells will serve barbecue chicken and gourmet grilled with his Cheese on Coast concept.

New Years Day at the Races Picture: Alan Rennie

Aisling Johnston, Commercial Manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “New Year’s Day is about providing a complete and unrivalled day out – and amazing food is central to that.

“We welcome a diverse group of revellers at this event, so we want to make sure all taste buds are delighted with what’s on offer. Pop up horse box bars will also serve up a selection of mulled wine, mulled cider and rum cocktails courtesy of Heritage Portfolio.

“Our annual event always provides a day of fun for everyone no matter what age – so if you’re looking for a great day out on New Year's Day, in and around Edinburgh then make sure to come along.

“The event is on course to sell out so to avoid disappointment, we would encourage that revellers get their tickets in advance!”

Cheese on Coast will serve up at Musselburgh Racecourse New Years event

Advanced adult tickets cost £40 or £45 on the day. Children 17 years and under go free but must be accompanied by an adult.

