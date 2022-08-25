National Burger Day: Edinburgh's best restaurants and eateries to get a burger
For National Burger Day, we asked our readers where in and around the Capital served up the best burger – and there was a standout favourite.
National Burger Day is held every August on the Thursday before the Bank Holiday and gives burger fans across the country reason to celebrate – and indulge in – their favourite food.
And judging by our readers’ reactions, there are more than enough places in and around Edinburgh where those wanting to mark the occasion can tuck in.
The Boozy Cow, in Frederick Street, and Antigua Street’s Down The Hatch were two restaurants listed among our readers’ favourites.
Most Popular
-
1
National Burger Day: Edinburgh's best restaurants and eateries to get a burger
-
2
Here are the 10 most healthy breeds of adorable dog that shouldn't need many expensive visits to the vet - including the loving Beagle 🐕
-
3
Lockdown Puppy Names: These were the UK's 10 most popular dog names during the pandemic - including Luna 🐶
-
4
Child Friendly Dogs: These are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog for families with young children - including the loving Labrador 🐶
-
5
Hairy Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that shed the most hair and cause allergies - including the loving Labrador 🐕
Byron, which has branches on North Bridge and in Lothian Road, also received a special mention along with The Western Bar, in West Port, The Persevere, in Easter Road, and Holyrood 9A in Holyrood Road.
Others recommended Hollywood Burgers in Dalry and the Trailer Trash burger van in Tranent.
But with more than 20 votes, The Artisan Van in Musselburgh was crowned the very best by Evening News readers, with many having given rave reviews.
Laura Jo Stewart said it had the “best burgers by far” which are “all handmade with the most delicious toppings”.
James Nisbet also sung its praises and revealed he can’t get enough from the East Lothian eatery.
"Have had quite a few burgers from them and have always gone back to purchase a second one, as they are well aware of. Sometimes maybe even a third,” he said.
Ellie Cook described The Artisan Van’s offerings as the “best burgers ever” while Dawna MacPherson added that there was “no competition”.