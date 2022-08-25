Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Burger Day is held every August on the Thursday before the Bank Holiday and gives burger fans across the country reason to celebrate – and indulge in – their favourite food.

And judging by our readers’ reactions, there are more than enough places in and around Edinburgh where those wanting to mark the occasion can tuck in.

The Boozy Cow, in Frederick Street, and Antigua Street’s Down The Hatch were two restaurants listed among our readers’ favourites.

We reveal the best place to get a burger in and around Edinburgh, according to our readers

Byron, which has branches on North Bridge and in Lothian Road, also received a special mention along with The Western Bar, in West Port, The Persevere, in Easter Road, and Holyrood 9A in Holyrood Road.

Others recommended Hollywood Burgers in Dalry and the Trailer Trash burger van in Tranent.

But with more than 20 votes, The Artisan Van in Musselburgh was crowned the very best by Evening News readers, with many having given rave reviews.

Laura Jo Stewart said it had the “best burgers by far” which are “all handmade with the most delicious toppings”.

James Nisbet also sung its praises and revealed he can’t get enough from the East Lothian eatery.

"Have had quite a few burgers from them and have always gone back to purchase a second one, as they are well aware of. Sometimes maybe even a third,” he said.