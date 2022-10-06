Those heading to the Asian food chain’s branches in Waverley Market and Gyle Shopping Centre can be in with a chance of grabbing themselves a free box of small noodles, which are available to the first 100 customers on a first come, first served basis.

Chopstix has also partnered with Your Local Pantry, which operates 80 community food hubs around the country, to donate 5,000 food vouchers which will be evenly shared across 80 of their neighbourhood food hubs in the UK.

The company will donate the staggering amount of boxes to customers and Your Local Pantry members, as they look to spread cheer and goodwill during testing times.

To celebrate National Day today (Thursday, October 6), Asian restaurant chain Chopstix is giving away free boxes of noodles to customers in its Edinburgh outlets

James Henderson from Your Local Pantry, said: “The Your Local Pantry network is growing rapidly, as more and more communities see the value and success of the approach.