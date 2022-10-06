National Noodle Day: Edinburgh Chopstix giving away free meals today
To celebrate National Noodle Day (Thursday, October 6), Chopstix is giving away free boxes of noodles to customers in its Edinburgh outlets – but you’ll need to be quick to bag yourself a box.
Those heading to the Asian food chain’s branches in Waverley Market and Gyle Shopping Centre can be in with a chance of grabbing themselves a free box of small noodles, which are available to the first 100 customers on a first come, first served basis.
Chopstix has also partnered with Your Local Pantry, which operates 80 community food hubs around the country, to donate 5,000 food vouchers which will be evenly shared across 80 of their neighbourhood food hubs in the UK.
The company will donate the staggering amount of boxes to customers and Your Local Pantry members, as they look to spread cheer and goodwill during testing times.
James Henderson from Your Local Pantry, said: “The Your Local Pantry network is growing rapidly, as more and more communities see the value and success of the approach.
“Maximising member choice is always important to us, so we’re very pleased and grateful to be able to partner with Chopstix in this way.”