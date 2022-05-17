In celebration of National Vegetarian Week, and with 8.8 million Brits planning on going meat-free this year, there’s never been more choice about eating vegetarian while out and about. From dedicated vegetarian restaurants to veggie options at meaty eateries, there’s something for everyone on the market.

Still, with so much choice, it can be harder to narrow it done. Get tasty vegetarian food for less by browsing the cheapest vegetarian fast food meals out there.

To find out which restaurants these are, money.co.uk compared the menus of popular fast-food chains in the UK to reveal who has the cheapest vegetarian meal on average. We’ve removed those brands that don’t have locations in Scotland.

Whether you’re a long-term vegetarian or are thinking about trying something new this week, here’s where you can get the cheapest meat-free meals on a budget.

In first place is Greggs, one of the nation's top favourite chains with the cheapest vegetarian meal, costing only £2.83 on average (£2.08 for a main and 75p for a side). The chain is home to their iconic sausage rolls and their divisive vegan alternative, which debuted back in 2019.

Following is Taco Bell in second place, which is known for its Mexican-inspired menu items. Vegetarian consumers may typically spend around £3.84 on average for a veggie meal in this chain, broken down into £2.67 for a main and £1.16 for a side. This is just 36% more than Greggs in first place.

Third on the list is the iconic fast-food chain, McDonald's with an average cost of £4.68 for a veggie meal. Officially launching their vegan 'McPlant' burger nationally back in October 2021, McDonald's has never been more favourable for plant-based consumers.

Next up is Subway, costing £4.68 for a main and £2.01 for a side, coming to an average total of £6.69 for a veggie meal.