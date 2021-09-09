If you’re sick of working-from-home butties, visit the new Earls Sandwich Co.

It’s the latest venture from Chris and Charlotte Thompson of North West Circus Place cafe, The Pantry.

They’re describing this venue, at 74 Raeburn Place, as a “Brooklyn-inspired sandwich shop” and it will be open daily (except Tuesdays), from 10-8pm or 10-5pm on Sunday. Look out for the cobalt blue exterior and “hot sandwiches” sign.

“We set out to create a neighbourhood eatery that’s all about excellent food in a relaxed and welcoming environment”, says Earls manager Kieran McGuckian. “Earls is a place where our customers can listen to great music, enjoy delicious drinks and get stuck into a class sandwich with their pals. We don’t suggest coming here on a first date - it’s going to get messy.”

Their food list has sandwiches that come in around the tenner mark and there’s space to sit in, or the option to takeaway.

There’s also a bit of dad-style punning action going on, with options including Better Call Sal (mon).

Don’t wear your best top if you order this offering, which features hot smoked salmon, North African pepper salsa, avocado, sun blushed tomatoes, free-range eggs, coriander and spring onion salad, and sriracha mayo. The same goes if you choose the Corriewurst – a coronation chicken and currywurst hybrid, along with added pakora scraps and slaw in the mix.

Most of the sandwiches are served on focaccia, and come with a handful of crisps (or chips for an additional £2.50). Thus, you are guaranteed to get double crisps when it comes to the Big Mackerel, with smoked mackerel, oat and hazelnut dukkah, shatta hot sauce (a Levantine creation with chilli, lemon and garlic), chip shop pickled onions, umami mayo and McCoy’s ready salted crisps.

However, their signature is the McLovin’ It - a challah bun filled with a black pudding sausage, fried egg, hash brown and Mexican jalapeño cheese topped with thousand island mayo.

Their drinks offerings include Minor Figures chilled coffee, kombucha, iced tea and craft beer from Leith-based brewery, Moonwake Beer Co.

