New Edinburgh Miami-style burger restaurant's free & discount burgers giveaway to mark Valentine's Day opening
Miami-style smash-burger brand SoBe Burgers will celebrate landing in Edinburgh on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14, by offering a free burger to its first 50 customers, with a further 50 per cent off burgers for the whole of its opening weekend.
Opening at 75 Lothian Road, for sit-in and takeaway, this will be the first SoBe Burger branch in Edinburgh. The casual burger brand, which was founded in London in 2019, has been making waves across the UK with 11 sites and 200 delivery outlets, making it the fastest growing burger brand in Britain.
SoBe, short for South Beach, Miami, is famous for the smash-burgers discovered by friends Tom and Alex in Miami and brought to life this side of the Atlantic, plus its range of signature sauces - garlic confit, truffle and green chilli.
All the burgers can be made vegan and there is a selection of chicken burgers made with crispy buttermilk coated chicken tenders and seven different types of fries including truffle fries served with truffle mayo, crispy onions and chives and the cheeseburger fries served with aged beef, cheese sauce, ketchup, mustard and pickles. The full menu is also Halal friendly.
Open to 3am on weekends and 1am on weekdays, SoBe Lothian Road is set to be the go-to place for a late night burger with 20 per cent off after 11pm every day.
You can leave your mark with the giant DIY sticker wall in the new Edinburgh eaterie. And if you are craving your SoBe burger fix at home, it’s also available through Deliveroo and Uber Eats.
The new SoBe Burgers opening offer runs from 5pm on February 14 until 1am on February 17.