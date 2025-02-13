A new burger joint opening in Edinburgh tomorrow is giving away free and discounted burgers during its opening weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miami-style smash-burger brand SoBe Burgers will celebrate landing in Edinburgh on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14, by offering a free burger to its first 50 customers, with a further 50 per cent off burgers for the whole of its opening weekend.

Opening at 75 Lothian Road, for sit-in and takeaway, this will be the first SoBe Burger branch in Edinburgh. The casual burger brand, which was founded in London in 2019, has been making waves across the UK with 11 sites and 200 delivery outlets, making it the fastest growing burger brand in Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SoBe Burgers, the Miami-style smash-burger brand, will open in Edinburgh on Friday, February 14, at Lothian Road. | Sound Bite PR

SoBe, short for South Beach, Miami, is famous for the smash-burgers discovered by friends Tom and Alex in Miami and brought to life this side of the Atlantic, plus its range of signature sauces - garlic confit, truffle and green chilli.

All the burgers can be made vegan and there is a selection of chicken burgers made with crispy buttermilk coated chicken tenders and seven different types of fries including truffle fries served with truffle mayo, crispy onions and chives and the cheeseburger fries served with aged beef, cheese sauce, ketchup, mustard and pickles. The full menu is also Halal friendly.

Opening at 75 Lothian Road, for sit-in and takeaway, this will be the first SoBe Burger in Edinburgh. | Sound Bite PR

Sign up today to get all of the latest breaking news directly to your inbox with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to register your interest! 👇

Open to 3am on weekends and 1am on weekdays, SoBe Lothian Road is set to be the go-to place for a late night burger with 20 per cent off after 11pm every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can leave your mark with the giant DIY sticker wall in the new Edinburgh eaterie. And if you are craving your SoBe burger fix at home, it’s also available through Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

The new SoBe Burgers opening offer runs from 5pm on February 14 until 1am on February 17.