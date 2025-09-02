Prezzo Italian has officially opened its doors on Edinburgh’s George Street, with customers able to halve their bills for the first two weeks of business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opened to the public on Monday, September 1, customers can enjoy 50 per cent off the total food bill from now until Sunday, September 14, to celebrate the large new city centre restaurant’s opening, with the offer available here.

The staff at Prezzo Italian in Edinburgh are delighted to now be open at George Street in the city centre. | Muckle Media

Seating up to 250 guests across two floors and an outdoor terrace, the new restaurant, located at the former Gusto Italian site at 135 George Street, marks an exciting new chapter for Prezzo Italian as it continues its expansion plans and growth strategy across the UK. This is the brand’s first new restaurant opening in five years, alongside an upcoming launch in Rugby down south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooking up a storm in the kitchen at Prezzo Italian in Edinburgh. | Muckle Media

Specials specific to the Edinburgh restaurant include hot honey glazed mozzarella sticks, 28-day-aged chargrilled ribeye steak, crispy chicken breast in a rich marsala sauce and a giant sweet mascarpone stuffed profiterole with hot chocolate sauce.

Customers checking out the menu at Prezzo Italian at 135 George Street in Edinburgh. | Muckle Media

James Brown, CEO of Prezzo Italian, said: “This is a hugely exciting moment for Prezzo Italian as we open our first new restaurants in five years. Edinburgh’s George Street is the perfect location for us, with high footfall and a vibrant dining scene.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our revitalised menu and warm Italian hospitality back to the city and to celebrate by offering customers 50 percent off food for the first two weeks.”

More photos of the new Prezzo Italian restaurant in Edinburgh. | Muckle Media

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the opening, Prezzo Italian has welcomed back 16 members of the former Gusto Italian team, offering them jobs on the same or improved terms.

Prezzo Italian also operates in Glasgow’s Braehead shopping centre and Aberdeen’s Union Square, with further expansion planned across the UK, including in central London.