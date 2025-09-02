New Edinburgh restaurant Prezzo Italian opens at George Street with half price food offer
Opened to the public on Monday, September 1, customers can enjoy 50 per cent off the total food bill from now until Sunday, September 14, to celebrate the large new city centre restaurant’s opening, with the offer available here.
Seating up to 250 guests across two floors and an outdoor terrace, the new restaurant, located at the former Gusto Italian site at 135 George Street, marks an exciting new chapter for Prezzo Italian as it continues its expansion plans and growth strategy across the UK. This is the brand’s first new restaurant opening in five years, alongside an upcoming launch in Rugby down south.
Specials specific to the Edinburgh restaurant include hot honey glazed mozzarella sticks, 28-day-aged chargrilled ribeye steak, crispy chicken breast in a rich marsala sauce and a giant sweet mascarpone stuffed profiterole with hot chocolate sauce.
James Brown, CEO of Prezzo Italian, said: “This is a hugely exciting moment for Prezzo Italian as we open our first new restaurants in five years. Edinburgh’s George Street is the perfect location for us, with high footfall and a vibrant dining scene.
“We’re looking forward to bringing our revitalised menu and warm Italian hospitality back to the city and to celebrate by offering customers 50 percent off food for the first two weeks.”
Get all of the latest breaking news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our free breaking newsletter.
As part of the opening, Prezzo Italian has welcomed back 16 members of the former Gusto Italian team, offering them jobs on the same or improved terms.
Prezzo Italian also operates in Glasgow’s Braehead shopping centre and Aberdeen’s Union Square, with further expansion planned across the UK, including in central London.