New Edinburgh restaurant with breathtaking views of Water of Leith opens on site of former public toilet

The Tollhouse, situated at Brandon Terrace in Canonmills, has been converted from derelict public toilets into a stunning venue with an outdoor seating where diners can enjoy one of the city’s best-loved beauty spots.

The Dine team, who have venues at Murrayfield Place and Cambridge Street, opened their doors on October 1.

On the new restaurant’s website, the owners say: “Spacious and bright, on the banks of what was once Edinburgh’s most vital waterway, The Tollhouse is situated on the site of one the Capital’s historic toll collection points, where levies would be collected from local merchants transporting their wares from the city’s port to the Scottish capital.

The Tollhouse, situated at Brandon Terrace in Canonmills, has been converted from derelict public toilets into a stunning venue.

“The Tollhouse is a business at the heart of the community, sourcing quality, sustainable produce, ingredients whilst supporting local butchers, fishmongers and grocers.

“With menus created by our award-winning kitchen team led by Georgios Alexiou working closely with Group Chef Martin Orr and Michelin starred co-owner Stuart Muir.

“Inspired by the ever-changing seasons our menus will be updated every two weeks to take advantage of seasonal variations.”

They add: “The dining room situated on the upper-level hosts 40 diners, while the private dining room on the lower level is a suitably intimate environment for groups of up to 10, with a bijou outdoor drinks terrace overlooking the banks of the flowing river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From kingfishers hovering mid-air to herons, badgers, ducks, freshwater trout, foxes, and occasionally the odd otter, a menagerie of city wildlife can be viewed from our terrace – though we can never promise what you may or may not spot. Sit back and enjoy a glass of bubbles as river life, well, bubble by below.”

“Our talented team of sommeliers and mixologists have pushed the boundaries to source the most eclectic wines and quirky cocktail ingredients to craft a drinks menu that perfectly complements our chef’s modern and mesmerising dishes.”