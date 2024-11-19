Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burger fans in Edinburgh will soon have a new restaurant to visit after smash burger chain Chilo’s opens in the city.

The Glasgow-based company has four restaurants across the country including in Stirling and Glasgow’s West End. No official opening date has been announced but Google has advertised the new business is set to open on November 30.

The restaurant is set to open at 30-32 Clerk Street in Newington at a premises formerly occupied by William Hill.

The company website states Chilo’s is on a mission ‘to become one of the leading casual dining brands in the UK and expand internationally.’

It adds: “We believe our menu will make us the number-one choice for any burger-obsessed diner.

“We only use grass-fed and free-range certified Prime Aged Aberdeen Angus Beef for our premium smashed Burgers. And our fresh chicken is marinated for 24 hours in our marinade then steam-cooked and flame-grilled to order in your chosen flavour.”

Chilo’s offers a range of burgers from their BBQ Ranch Burger, veggie burgers and its King Kong Burger which has 255g Aberdeen Angus patty. Other mains include a selection of wraps, nachos and rice boxes with sides including loaded fries and chicken strips and wings.