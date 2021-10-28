Feeling at a bit of a loose end, when it comes to eating out this November?

Allow us to help you out. Here are our suggestions for new and impending restaurants and cafes, as well as events in the capital to jot into your eating out diary. Bon appetit.

KATE’S

Harvey Nichols Hendrick's Bar

If you’re craving cakes, cheese scones, Victoria sponge, sausage rolls and/or pear frangipane tart, visit this new cafe and bakery, which is hopefully opening on the first weekend of November. In the former premises of a vintage furniture shop, it’s owned by Kate Murphy, who wants to share her passion for traditional and seasonal home-baking with those who prefer to focus on the eating bit. Sold.

116 Causewayside, Edinburgh, Instagram @kates_edinburgh

TANTRA

This Indian restaurant has just opened, and the soft launch period runs until November 26, while availability lasts, with 50 per cent off food. Dishes include their thandai mousse, which consists of white chocolate mousse, berries, crusted rose petals, 24k gold leaf and seasonal sorbet, and their black gold gosht lamb shank dish. The cocktails look pretty swanky too.

Shrimpwreck

15 Castle Street, Edinburgh (0131 385 0000, www.thetantra.co.uk)

THE ALCHEMIST

To suit its alternative and dark artsy theme, this new cocktail bar at the St James Quarter is celebrating its launch with an Exclusive Evening of Mediumship on November 8, email them directly on the bookings section of the website to reserve your spot. If this place and its theatrical cocktails are too spooky for you, then look out for the new branch of Bubbleology coming to St James Quarter soon. There are no spirits (in either sense) involved in the innocent pleasure that is bubble tea.

401-403 St James Square, St James Quarter, Edinburgh www.thealchemist.uk.com

Alandas gelato

SANDO POP-UP AT SABZI

Fancy a Japanese piece? Then join this new business on Wednesday November 8, as it’ll be popping up at new street food restaurant, Sabzi, from 4-8pm. Options might include a katsu curry prawn sando, the filled hokkaido style bun, or a classic tamago sando. It’s a casual walk-up affair, so no bookings necessary, just queue and order at the hatch.

162 Ferry Road, Edinburgh, Instagram @sando.edinburgh

PEACOCK ALLEY

Kate's Victoria sponge

Until November 30, Peacock Alley at this five-star hotel is offering an Orchard Afternoon Tea, for £45pp. Among other savoury and sweet things, it features patisserie including the Wee Bramble blackberry baked cheesecake on a charcoal base, the Maggie Pear with pear compote, ginger and chocolate pepite, and a Bonnie-cot apricot, pistachio and lemon thyme bakewell tart. There’s also quince and walnut scones with fruits of the forest jam, and clotted cream. Gluten free, vegan and kids versions of the menu are available.

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian, Princes Street, Edinburgh (0131 222 8832, www.hilton.com

EL CARTEL ROXBURGH

Even when Halloween is done and dusted, we still have Dia de Los Muertos on November 2. Thus, Mexican food is a must, and we suggest either the excellent Taco Libre at Edinburgh’s West End, or El Cartel’s new Roxburgh branch. They’re currently serving some Platos Especiales, available every Saturday and Sunday, from noon until 3pm, including the chilaquiles verdes - an authentic brunch dish with fried tortilla chips, salsa verde, fried eggs, sheep’s cheese and coriander.

1 Roxburgh’s Court, 323 High Street, Edinburgh (0131 220 5924, www.elcartelmexicana.co.uk)

SHRIMPWRECK

It’ll be worth shivering (your timbers) on Portobello’s prom, if you can manage to get to the front of the queue for some of this new food vendor’s wares. After popping up all over the place for years, they’re now permanent in the former premises of The Little Chartroom on the Prom, and will be serving up crab mac and cheese, chowder, fish finger sarnies, buffalo shrimp and crispy squid from their shack with its view of the sea.

47-49 Figgate Lane, Portobello, Edinburgh Instagram @shrimpwreck

HARVEY NICHOLS FORTH FLOOR

Don’t miss the Hendrick’s Curious Cucumber & Rose Bar, which has taken up residence on the Fourth Floor of this department store and will be there throughout November (and maybe beyond). This pop-up is showcasing cocktails including the brand’s Moon Tree, with Hendrick’s Lunar Gin, apple, mint, orange bitters and Fever-Tree ginger ale, as well as Dancing in the Moonlight, which features the same gin, but with creme de mure, black pepper syrup, lemon and foamee. You can also join them for a Hendricks Cocktail Afternoon Tea for Two, £45, with sweet and savoury treats, as well as their Sunset and Vine Teapot cocktails.

30-34 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh (0131 524 8351, www.harveynichols.com)

ALANDAS

Yes, it’s a very weird time of year to be opening a gelato shop, but this business, which has another branch in North Berwick as well as a Prestonpans fish and chip shop and a takeaway stand at Longniddry Bents, has gone for it anyway. As well as the gelato, in flavours including Biscoff, Italian amarena cherry and white chocolate and coconut, they’re serving hot chocolate with toasted marshmallows on top.

1 Forrest Road, Edinburgh, www.alandas.co.uk

ELEANORE

Sorry, you’ll have to hold your horses when it comes to this hotly anticipated wine bar and bistro, which is in The Little Chartroom’s former Albert Street premises now that it’s moved to Bonnington Road. We were hoping for November, but they’re now looking at an opening date of December, when you’ll be able to order dishes like barbecued hen of the woods, shiitake bordelaise and celeriac, or cured mackerel, meat radish, salted gooseberry and ponzu. Still, we thought we'd give it a mention anyway. Delayed gratification is character building.

