No.1 The Grange: Edinburgh bar named as best in the region in national awards
The annual Pub and Bar of the Year Awards have been announced with a host of Scottish venues topping the tables.
The awards, which took place in London this week and were hosted by restaurant critic Grace Dent, celebrate and champion the UK pub and bar market.
There were 94 pubs and bars represented at the awards, each one having been previously announced as the best in their county.
From these, 15 regional winners were selected before Galvin Green Man in Essex was crowned the national winner.
In Edinburgh, it was No.1 The Grange that won for the region.
Other Scottish winners were: The Plockton Hotel, Highlands, The Criterion, St Andrews and The Steamboat Inn, Dumfries.
Pub Chef of the Year went to Simon Vickers of The Griffin in Dyfed; Havana Club’s Bartender of the Year was won by Joe Calvey of The Wiremill in Surrey; Walled City Brewery in Derry/Londonderry won Kegstar’s Taproom of the Year.
JD Wetherspoon scooped Pub Brand of the Year, while The Alchemist was named Bar Brand of the Year, with both awards sponsored by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.