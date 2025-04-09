Nominate your favourite local restaurant and newcomer of the year at 2025 Scran Awards
There are 16 categories in the 2025 Scran Awards to recognise Scotland’s flourishing dining, drinking and hospitality sector and we want to hear about the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is.
You can nominate your favourite local restaurant, chef, whisky, newcomer and hotel and cocktail bar now. The awards celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in the hospitality industry and how they shape our food and drink scene.
Categories include Scottish Restaurant of the year, Best Pub, Scottish Chef of the year and Best Street Food. All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on Monday 23 June at Oran Mor in Glasgow’s west end. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, meal and of course the awards themselves. It will be a must attend event for those working within the Scottish food and drink scene.
One of the awards will be decided by our readers - the Best Local Restaurant. This is an exciting, brand new category for 2025 and celebrates the fantastic restaurants across Scotland loved by locals. The shortlisted businesses will then be put to the public vote in The Scotsman and through the website to determine our winner for 2025. To nominate your favourite local restaurant, all you need to do is provide detail on what makes your favourite local restaurant stand out from others in the area.
A returning category for 2025 is the Newcomer of the Year. This award is for the individual or establishment which has made their dreams a reality - recognising the hard work and passion that goes into opening a business.
The 2024 Scran Awards winner for Newcomer of the Year was Scotts Greenock. Located in Ocean Terminal Greenock this business is Buzzworks Holdings’ first venture into Inverclyde. Kenny Blair, Buzzworks Holdings managing director, said: “At Scotts Greenock we are committed to delivering a unique dining experience for guests from the moment they come through the doors. Whether it’s the carefully crafted menus synonymous with Scotts or the incredible views of the Clyde, every aspect of our restaurant has been meticulously designed to create a welcoming and memorable atmosphere. Our chefs work hard to create a fantastic offering which will appeal to all tastes. From classic fish and chips to mouth-watering burgers, char-grilled steaks and freshly landed seafood alongside an innovative vegetarian and vegan menu, there is something for everyone.
“The drinks team have picked an impressive selection of 15 wines and champagnes by the glass. We also have an impressive array of world class cocktails, prepared by our talented mixologists available from the bar - ensuring every occasion can be enjoyed by all.”
To find out more about the 2025 Scran Awards, nominate and buy tickets, visit www.scranawards.co.uk
