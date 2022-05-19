Ondine Oyster & Grill in Edinburgh launches Ocean Roast weekend lunches

After raising an impressive £12,000 for the Ukrainian Red Cross at their Ocean Roast charity event, which took place back in March, Edinburgh seafood restaurant, Ondine Oyster & Grill, has decided to make this lunch a regular weekly fixture in their calendar.

“The event was a huge success and, out of goodwill, something positive has come,” says chef patron, Roy Brett. “We got such great feedback and vibes that we decided to start our Saturday sessions, which launch this weekend in the restaurant. These will also be extended to Sundays in the near future”.

These weekend feasts will be running every Saturday from May 21, noon until 3pm, and will cost £29 per person for a three-course set menu along with a glass of Gusbourne Blanc de Blancs wine on arrival. The concept is a take on a traditional roast, but with the usual roast beef or chicken replaced by monkish that has been barbecued on their Japanese Robata Grill. The meat will be paired with trimmings of duck fat roast potatoes and confit carrots, as well as a Yorkshire pudding, crispy broccoli and pepper sauce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ondine's monkfish

The starter consists of whipped smoked salmon, buttered crumpet and bacon jam, while pudding is a summery Eton mess made with Blacketyside Farm strawberries.

This popular Old Town restaurant, which had a makeover last year, is also currently running its Oyster Happy Hour, at £2.50 per shuck from Tuesday to Friday, 5.30pm-6.30pm.

2 George IV Bridge, www.ondinerestaurant.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Ondine

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.