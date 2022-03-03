Weekends haven’t been quite the same since One Square Brasserie at The Sheraton closed at the start of lockdown, and could no longer serve their popular Sunday lunch.

However, they’ve just announced their re-opening on March 13, and they’ll be kicking things off with, among other things, the return of this menu.

It’s available from 12.30 until 2.30pm and costs £35 for adults, and £17.50 for children aged four to 12 years old, with children under three eating for free. They serve it carvery style, with options including Orkney beef and marmalade glazed pork loin, as well as trimmings including duck fat potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and vegetables.

There's also the dessert station, which includes an ice cream cart, chocolate fountain, selection of Scottish cheeses, cakes and puddings.

Over the last few months, while only the more casual One Square Bar was operating, executive chef Shaun Woodhouse has developed new menus and engaged local suppliers in preparation for the full relaunch.

“Working with the very best farmers, fisherman and suppliers in Scotland is incredibly important to us at One Square, and from the most delicious Isle of Lewis mussels to premium Orkney steak, we are very proud to present the highest quality ingredients in our dishes”, he says. “We’re always trying something a little bit different too, from curing Scottish salmon in house using our very own One Square Gin, to perfecting our recipe for smoked bacon ice cream which is sublime with our chocolate fondant and banana crumb – definitely one of the must try desserts on our menu”.

The Sunday feast will be served to a jazz soundtrack from Edinburgh band Viper Swing, who are reinstating their pre-lockdown residency.

Also available from this weekend’s opening onwards at lunch and dinner is the a la carte menu. It features options including Isle of Mull cheddar souffle with crispy pancetta, pistachio crusted pork with apple mustard, spiced lamb shoulder with puy lentils and apricot, steaks and the signature One Square burger. There will also be a Market Menu that’s available from Monday to Friday, 4-6pm with two courses for just £18.

1 Festival Square, Edinburgh, reservations at www.onesquareedinburgh.co.uk

