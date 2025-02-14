Pizza lovers in for treat on Valentine's weekend

Edinburgh pizza lovers are in for a treat this weekend with a Valentines-themed menu at Fired Dough.

The Lothian Road restaurant is running a selection of exclusive dishes devised by head chef Vinu Murugan to celebrate the most romantic time of the year.

From today, 14 February until Sunday, couples can enjoy a special three-course set menu.

Starters include delights such as a Whisper of Truffles bruschetta, while there is a mouth-watering selection of main course 12” pizzas for sharing. These include Love At First Bite, a beetroot-infused pink base with white cream-based sauce with red fox cheese, mozzarella balls, radish/beetroot/carrots balls, broccolini, olive oil and fresh basil.

The more traditional pizzas from the a la carte menu are also available.

For those with a sweet tooth, desserts include a chocolate-hazelnut pizza base topped with fresh berries and white chococlate.

Included in the total price of £49 for two people is a welcome Cupid’s Kiss cocktail, or a Blushing Hearts mocktail.

“Love will be in the air this weekend but so will the delicious smell of specially-made pizzas!” said Vinu, who hosted the restaurant’s official launch party last week.

“Valentine’s Day is a special date in the diary for a lot of people and I wanted to come up with a variety of dishes to mark the occasion.”

