Pizza lovers in for treat on Valentine's weekend

Edinburgh pizza lovers are in for a treat this weekend with a Valentines-themed menu at Fired Dough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lothian Road restaurant is running a selection of exclusive dishes devised by head chef Vinu Murugan to celebrate the most romantic time of the year.

From today, 14 February until Sunday, couples can enjoy a special three-course set menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starters include delights such as a Whisper of Truffles bruschetta, while there is a mouth-watering selection of main course 12” pizzas for sharing. These include Love At First Bite, a beetroot-infused pink base with white cream-based sauce with red fox cheese, mozzarella balls, radish/beetroot/carrots balls, broccolini, olive oil and fresh basil.

Pizza treat.

The more traditional pizzas from the a la carte menu are also available.

For those with a sweet tooth, desserts include a chocolate-hazelnut pizza base topped with fresh berries and white chococlate.

Included in the total price of £49 for two people is a welcome Cupid’s Kiss cocktail, or a Blushing Hearts mocktail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Love will be in the air this weekend but so will the delicious smell of specially-made pizzas!” said Vinu, who hosted the restaurant’s official launch party last week.

“Valentine’s Day is a special date in the diary for a lot of people and I wanted to come up with a variety of dishes to mark the occasion.”