Pizza restaurant launches first lunch menu

Edinburgh pizza restaurant Fired Dough is serving up a delicious new treat for customers with its first lunch menu.

The Lothian Road eatery opened its doors four months ago, promising to bring the ‘rich flavours of Naples’ to the city.

The traditional menu features a variety of classic hand-made woodfired pizzas using Neapolitan-style dough, which has been left to prove for up to 48 hours.

Now customers can enjoy a slice of the action at lunchtime with the new menu launching on Monday (January 20).

Serving up a treat: Fired Dough.

As well as the usual variety of antipasti and 10” pizzas, among the highlights of the menu are panuozzo sandwiches. These are pizza breads folded over with fillings such as prosciutto, buratta and rocket; pulled chicken, fior de latte mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes; or roasted vegetables with tomato pesto, rocket salad and fior di latte mozzarella.

Lunches are available in the 40-seater restaurant as well as takeaways from 12pm-5pm, seven days a week, with two courses costing £11.95 and three courses £13.95.

The new menu has been crafted “with passion and precision using traditional techniques and the finest ingredients”, according to owner and head chef Vinu Murugan, who is hoping to appeal to the busy office scene in that area of the city as well as the passing tourist trade.

“I’m really pleased to be able to expand our culinary offerings to the people of Edinburgh.

“We took our time to design what we think will be a great lunchtime menu and I’m sure our customers are going to love it!”