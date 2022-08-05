The best places to go for brunch in Edinburgh (Photo: McLarens on the Corner)

Here are the best restaurants and cafes to get brunch and breakfast in Edinburgh.

Whether it’s poached eggs and avocado toast, a full Scottish fry up, or a stack of pancakes – brunch has become a serious dine out experience.

We asked readers on our Facebook page their favourite place for a spot of not-quite-breakfast, not-quite-lunch in Edinburgh. This is where they recommended.

1. Loudons

Loudons is an Edinburgh staple, serving all-day breakfast at its restaurants in New Waverley and Fountainbridge. From a full breakfast with haggis and all the trimmings, to vegan pancakes, there's something for everyone.

2. Scran

Scran serves all day breakfast at its bistro in North Bridge Arcade, Old Town - like this veggie stack (left). Meanwhile, its new sister venue in 36 North Bridge has just started serving brunch and cocktails for the perfect boozy brunch in the Capital.

3. The Garden Bistro

The Garden Bistro can be found in Saughton Park Walled Gardens, not far from Murrayfield Stadium. Brunch offerings include a full Scottish breakfast, veggie breakfast, Scotch pancakes, eggs royale (pictured) and more.

4. McLarens on the Corner

McLarens on the Corner serves its mouthwatering brunch from 10am – midday, Monday – Sunday. The restaurant in Morningside Road, near the Meadows, offers locally sourced produce and also provide children’s breakfasts.

