Popular Edinburgh bar enlists Miss Scotland 2022 to launch new Herradura Tequila Garden
Popular Edinburgh venue unveils stunning new space for guests to enjoy drinks
Tigerlily have enlisted Lucy Thomson, who was crowned Miss Scotland 2022, to launch their brand new Herradura Tequila Garden.
Designed and installed by Edinburgh’s Wild Flowers, the George Street venue’s new festive garden is a bold, fun and colourful destination with over 10,000 Christmas baubles used to create the wonderland.
The Herradura Tequila Garden, where guests can enjoy a selection of special cocktails, will be open until January.
This spectacular space, complete with Instagram wall and pink neon horseshoe entryway, launches in tandem with Tigerlily’s recent revamp, which saw a full renovation of the entire ground floor of the popular Edinburgh venue.
Step into the revamped Tigerlily and the Herradura Tequila Garden by booking via www.tigerlilyedinburgh.co.uk