Popular Edinburgh bar enlists Miss Scotland 2022 to launch new Herradura Tequila Garden

Popular Edinburgh venue unveils stunning new space for guests to enjoy drinks

By Gary Flockhart
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 3:15pm

Tigerlily have enlisted Lucy Thomson, who was crowned Miss Scotland 2022, to launch their brand new Herradura Tequila Garden.

Designed and installed by Edinburgh’s Wild Flowers, the George Street venue’s new festive garden is a bold, fun and colourful destination with over 10,000 Christmas baubles used to create the wonderland.

The Herradura Tequila Garden, where guests can enjoy a selection of special cocktails, will be open until January.

Experience an extraordinary Christmas this year with Tigerlily. Pictured is Miss Scotland Lucy Thomson enjoying Herradura cocktails. Photo: Greg Macvean

This spectacular space, complete with Instagram wall and pink neon horseshoe entryway, launches in tandem with Tigerlily’s recent revamp, which saw a full renovation of the entire ground floor of the popular Edinburgh venue.

Step into the revamped Tigerlily and the Herradura Tequila Garden by booking via www.tigerlilyedinburgh.co.uk

