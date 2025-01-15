Prezzo launches 99p pizza and pasta offer for Blue Monday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Prezzo is bringing the joy of Italian dining for less, with a selection of mouth-watering pizza and pasta dishes for just 99p The offer includes favourites such as Prezzo’s Spaghetti Carbonara and Pepperoni Pizza Available on Monday 20th January only, diners must pre-book their table and download a voucher before dining This is just the latest in a number of customer deals created to help beat the January blues!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday 20th January marks 2025’s Blue Monday. The day when, apparently, we all feel at our lowest post the fun and festivities of yesteryear.

In a bid to cheer up the nation, Prezzo have come up with a mood busting offer! Diners can enjoy a selection of pasta and pizza dishes for just 99p for one day only! Prezzo’s Blue Monday Specials Menu will be available across the UK (dine-in only) to bring the joy of Italian dining to customers for less. Check it out here www.prezzo.co.uk/about/offers/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you fancy a classic Spaghetti Bolognese, Spaghetti Carbonara, (meat or meat free), or Rigatoni Arrabbiata for a spicy kick - or their best-selling hand stretched pizzas – Margherita topped with creamy mozzarella and fresh, fragrant basil, Mariana topped with juicy sun-dried tomatoes, and a drizzle of chilli oil, alongside Prezzo’s favourite – the Pepperoni. All can be made gluten free too!

Prezzo's fantastic 99p meal deal this coming Monday 20th January 2025

All you have to do is book a table in advance, download your voucher, buy a drink and let the Prezzo team do the rest.

James Brown, Prezzo CEO said: "January can be a tough month for many, with the post-holiday season pinch and the cold weather sweeping across the UK. At Prezzo, we wanted to offer our customers a little pick-me-up with our Blue Monday 99p menu. It's the perfect opportunity to connect with friends and family, and enjoy the delicious Italian food Prezzo is known for – all at an incredibly affordable price.”

Customers looking to get their hands on Prezzo’s Blue Monday Specials Menu must pre-book and download a voucher before dining. When dining, customers must purchase a drink – soft or alcoholic – to accompany the selected 99p dish.

Full terms and conditions can be found here prezzo.co.uk/terms-and-conditions-2025/buy-one-get-one-for-1-terms-and-conditions/