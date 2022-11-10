The property consists of a large, fully-equipped kitchen which contains a dining space as well as cooking facilities. The spacious living room has large bay window, high ceilings with ornate cornicing and a marble hearth fireplace.

The flat has one large double bedroom. There is one main bathroom in the flat and it benefits from a modern white three-piece suite. With planning permission, the property could be converted into a two-bedroom flat with an internal kitchen should a buyer wish. However, the box room makes for an excellent home office, gym or an additional storage/walk-in wardrobe area.

The property also has a shared garden. There is permit parking in the residential streets around about, as well as free on-street parking on the other side of Ferry Road.

The flat's exterior

9/9 Bowhill Terrace, Edinburgh, EH3 5QY, is priced at offers over £240,000 and marketed by McEwan Fraser.

The property’s living room benefits from a large bay window

Kitchen contains a sizeable dining area