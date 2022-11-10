Property: Go to Goldenacre for an elegant one-bed flat with potential
Those looking for a Victorian property in Edinburgh will love this beautiful flat in Goldenacre, which has one bedroom and a boxroom.
The property consists of a large, fully-equipped kitchen which contains a dining space as well as cooking facilities. The spacious living room has large bay window, high ceilings with ornate cornicing and a marble hearth fireplace.
The flat has one large double bedroom. There is one main bathroom in the flat and it benefits from a modern white three-piece suite. With planning permission, the property could be converted into a two-bedroom flat with an internal kitchen should a buyer wish. However, the box room makes for an excellent home office, gym or an additional storage/walk-in wardrobe area.
The property also has a shared garden. There is permit parking in the residential streets around about, as well as free on-street parking on the other side of Ferry Road.
9/9 Bowhill Terrace, Edinburgh, EH3 5QY, is priced at offers over £240,000 and marketed by McEwan Fraser.