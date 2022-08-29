News you can trust since 1873
Pub of the week: Ghillie Dhu, Rutland Place

Situated just a few steps from Princes Street – at Rutland Place – Ghillie Dhu’s central location makes it a popular stop for locals and tourists alike.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 29th August 2022, 4:55 am

In Scottish folklore, Ghillie Dhu was a gentle and kind-hearted mountain spirit, or a rather unusual nature fairy that guards trees.

Certainly, there’s something magical about this grand West End bar.

As you’d expect from a former church – the building was once the St Thomas Episcopal Church – Ghillie Dhu is very impressive from the outside.

Ghillie Dhu is a traditional Scottish pub and live entertainment venue.

Inside, it’s even better – there’s winding staircases, high vaulted ceilings lit by chandeliers, and large arched windows.

Indeed, if you wanted a venue to impress a visitor from out of town, you would do a lot worse than this stunning, Grade B-listed venue.

Set over three floors, Ghillie Dhu boasts a large auditorium which holds events and can be booked for private parties and weddings, a good-sized bar area with occasional live music, live sports on the big screens, and a restaurant that serves up hearty Scottish fayre made with local produce.

There’s also live music seven days a week, with an ever-changing line-up of local talent.

Drinks-wise, there’s an impressive selection of whisky, wine and beer on offer.

As for cocktails, Ghillie Dhu’s Espresso Martini – made with Absolut Vanilla, Kahlua and fresh espresso – is just one of many to die for.

Another nice touch is the bar’s comfy booths, which come with bells on – just ring for instant service.

Ghillie Dhu, Rutland Place, Edinburgh, 0131 222 9930, www.ghillie-dhu.co.uk

