Pub of the week: Joseph Pearce, Elm Row
Joseph Pearce was a traditional drinking man’s boozer for decades – then came new owners who ditched the spit and sawdust feel to create a warm and welcoming watering hole with a laid-back, Scandinavian vibe.
The revamp of this landmark, street-corner establishment came about in 2008 and was the work of Anna and Mike Christopherson, the Swedish couple behind the Boda Bar group.
While those of a certain age will remember it as a ‘drinking man’s boozer’, these days its white-walled, split-level interior is padded out with comfy sofas and armchairs, giving it a light, airy atmosphere.
Just a few minutes’ walk from the new St James Quarter, JP’s is the perfect place to stop for some drinks after a busy day at work or after shopping.
During the day, it’s a family-friendly haven, stocked with toys and highchairs for parents with young children.
Come the evening, however, it gets rather busy as the after-work crowd show up for drinks and nibbles.
If you want to eat, you’re in the right place, too. A bistro-style menu mixes with more traditional pub fare and, if the sun is shining there’s the option of drinking and dining al fresco at one of the tables outside.
As you’d expect, there are Swedish delicacies aplenty, such as meatballs, and a delicious veggie platter that can be ordered to share.
If you happen to visit during the weekend, don’t miss the brunch menu.
In a nustshell, JP’s is a warm and welcoming bar with a mixed clientele.
Joseph Pearce, Elm Row, Leith Walk, phone 0131 556 4140